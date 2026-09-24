Chinese officials, state-run enterprise executives seek legal advice as govt expands anti-corruption campaign: Report

Colombo, Sep 24 (IANS) As the Chinese government broadens its anti-corruption campaign, government officials, state-run enterprise executives, and businesspeople have been seeking advice from criminal lawyers on how to respond when they receive warnings of an investigation or calls from disciplinary authorities, a report has detailed.

The inquiries often start discreetly, with some clients claiming that they want advice for a friend while others seek legal assistance after they receive warnings of a probe or calls from disciplinary authorities. Family members seek legal assistance only when the suspect has been arrested, Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror reported, citing local media reports.

The anti-corruption campaign launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping, now in its second decade, has expanded to target government, state-owned enterprises, and the wider society. Criminal lawyers offering corruption-linked assistance said that their role is more than courtroom representation, as their advice may cover presenting advice, the difference between criminal conduct and non-criminal behaviour, the possibility of avoiding arrest under applicable procedures, reduction in sentences and protecting family assets, Daily Mirror reported.

Lawyers who are aware of disciplinary and judicial procedures in China have contended that suspects and their families should seek advice before formal detention, when they may have greater scope to analyse allegations, protect evidence, and understand their legal options. The rise in corruption-linked legal assistance demonstrates the uncertainty surrounding China's enforcement system, according to the report.

In January, the disciplinary body of the Communist Party of China (CPC) called for reinforced anti-corruption efforts during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030). The call was made in a communique adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in Beijing in January.

President Xi, who is also the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the session and delivered the speech, Xinhua News Agency reported.

CPC's mouthpiece People's Daily said that while economic growth and technological breakthroughs are important targets, one of the foremost priorities of the CPC is ensuring unblemished Party conduct.

"President Xi Jinping has always held that there is no place for corruption in China. He sees corruption as a cancer that threatens the vitality of the world's largest Marxist governing party. Under his leadership, China has taken more remarkable steps in the fight against corruption since 2012. The ongoing anti-corruption drive is meant to ensure that the CPC works for the people of China and the largest interests of the nation rather than advancing its own interests," it said.

Highlighting the CPC's multilayered anti-corruption mechanism to eliminate corrupt practices, it stated that corruption does not always involve money and involves malpractices, wastage of resources, delay in meeting deadlines, and slackness at work.

--IANS

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