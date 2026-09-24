Jackie Shroff recalls how Dev Anand encouraged him during his debut

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff recently joined judges Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis during the grand finale episode of the dance reality show 'Best Dancer Season 5'.

Bringing in a bit of nostalgia to the celebration, Jackie Shroff took a trip down memory lane and recalled his early days in films.

He also expressed his gratitude to late legend Dev Anand, who gave him his first opportunity in films, for his unmatched support.

Sharing an incident from an action sequence during the shoot of his debut movie, Jackie revealed how Dev Anand had reassured the crew, “Take it easy, naya ladka hai,” giving him the confidence to take on the challenge.

For those who do not know, Jackie Shroff was discovered by Dev Anand through a hoarding advertisement while he was modeling.

Jackie Shroff made his acting debut with a small appearance in Dev Anand's 'Swami Dada in 1982. The project also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Christine O'Neil, Padmini Kohlapure, and Dev Anand in crucial roles, along with others.

Released on 3 December 1982, the music for the drama was provided by R. D. Burman.

Talking about 'Best Dancer Season 5', the Top 5 finalists Prathamesh Mane, Geetanjali Marwaha, Anshika Dhara, Dipali Borkar, and Ritesh Pal are all geared up to set the stage on fire at the Grand Finale with their performances.

Reflecting on her journey on the show, Karisma Kapoor shared, “Being a part of this season has been truly special. I’ve loved watching these dancers grow in confidence, discover their individuality and evolve with every performance. Each finalist has brought something unique to the stage, and I’m extremely proud of how far they have come. I wish them all the very best for the finale and hope they continue to dance with the same passion and joy.”

The Grand Finale of 'India’s Best Dancer Season 5' is expected to air on Saturday and Sunday, 26th and 27th September, only on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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