September 24, 2026 5:36 PM हिंदी

Post Govinda, Rani’s controversial Lalbaugcha Raja darshan, his kids Yashvrdhn, Tina seek Ganpati blessings

Post Govinda, Rani’s controversial Lalbaugcha Raja darshan, his kids Yashvrdhn, Tina seek Ganpati blessings

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Govinda's children Yashvrdhn Ahuja and Tina sought blessings at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday. The siblings were seen dressed in ethnic wear. While Tina donned a pastel purple coloured outfit, her brother opted for a white coloured kurta pajama with minimal brass coloured embellishments.

Yashvrdhn Ahuja briefly spoke with the media as he said that he feels extremely blessed to visit Lord Ganpati during the Ganeshotsav. The pair’s visit comes after the much contested visit of their father, Govinda with his co-actor Komal Rani Swarnkar at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Earlier, Govinda, who is set to make a comeback with his upcoming film ‘Roopa’, sought blessing from Lord Ganpati along with Komal Rani. He offered prayers and performed the final aarti. A video of Govinda from the visit had also gone viral on social media.

Govinda had introduced Komal Rani to the media in July as the new co-star in his upcoming film, ‘Roopa’, and the matter gained steam after the press conference. Govinda had supported his wife during her stint in the reality streaming show ‘Lock Upp’, and even went to receive her after her elimination from the show.

The actor’s visit with Rani came amid cheating allegations by wife Ssunita Ahuja. The actor’s wife had alleged that Govinda is romantically involved with Rani. Ssunita had said the 62-year-old actor should be ashamed of roaming around with a woman his daughter's age, and had mocked Rani’s clothes. Following this, the actor had strongly reacted to the allegations from his wife.

On Thursday, actress and social media star Rakhi Sawant also slammed Govinda for his recent visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Rani.

Rakhi took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of herself talking to the camera. In the video, she said, “Govinda ji, kya ho gaya aapko? Haan, itne bade Lalbaug Ganpati mein aap wo Roopa, Komal kaun hai, usko lekar gaye. Ye ek bahut galat baat hai, Govinda ji (Govinda ji, what happened to you? Yes, in such a big Lalbaug Ganpati, who is that Roopa, Komal you took away? This is a very wrong thing, Govinda ji) I’m very upset”.

--IANS

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