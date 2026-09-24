September 24, 2026 5:33 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Anahat, Tanvi set up all-Indian QF as India makes strong strides in squash

Asian Games: Anahat, Tanvi set up all-Indian QF as India makes strong strides in squash

Nagoya, Sep 24 (IANS) India enjoyed a productive day on the squash courts at the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday, with six players progressing to the quarterfinal stage across the singles and mixed doubles competitions.

The highlight of the day came in the women’s singles, where Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna booked their places in the last eight and set up an all-Indian quarterfinal.

Third seed Anahat, a World Cup winner, needed just 19 minutes to get past Singapore’s Au Yeong Wai Iynn 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-7). The teenage sensation controlled the contest from the outset and never allowed her opponent to settle.

Tanvi, meanwhile, had to negotiate a tougher challenge against another Singaporean, Au Yeong Wai Yhann. After dropping the opening game 5-11, she responded strongly to win the next three 11-4, 11-5, 13-11 and seal a 3-1 victory.

The result means the two Indians will now meet for a place in the semifinals.

India also advanced two players into the men’s singles quarterfinals, though their routes to the last eight were contrasting.

Abhay Singh produced a dominant performance against Sri Lanka’s Ravindu Laksiri, completing a 3-0 win in 25 minutes. He took the contest 11-5, 11-6, 11-0 and will next face Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsukue.

Veer Chotrani, on the other hand, was pushed all the way by Malaysia’s Sanjay Jeeva in a marathon encounter. After splitting the opening four games, Veer held his nerve in the decider to prevail 3-2 (11-9, 8-11, 11-6, 15-17, 11-6) after one hour and nine minutes. He will face Pakistan’s Irfan Muhammad in the quarterfinals.

The mixed doubles draw also saw India progress, with the experienced combination of Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar overcoming compatriots Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz 2-0 (11-7, 11-10).

Joshna and Velavan appeared in control after taking the opening game, but the second proved considerably tighter. Suraj and Shameena fought back from 7-9 to level at 9-9, only for the seasoned pair to close out the game 11-10.

The Indian duo, who won bronze at the Asian Championships, will face the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the quarterfinals on Friday.

With all four Indian singles players and the mixed doubles combination through to the last eight, India have made a strong start to their squash campaign in Aichi-Nagoya. The sport is also set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

--IANS

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