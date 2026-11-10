'What a wonderful achievement': PM Modi hails Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India’s 100th Chess Grandmaster

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th chess Grandmaster, describing the achievement as a remarkable milestone that reflects the country's growing talent, dedication and rising popularity of the sport among youngsters.

"India has hit a century in chess! Exceptional, isn't it? India is now home to a hundred chess Grandmasters!" the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi highlighted Shrivatri's achievement and said India's reaching the 100-Grandmaster mark reflected the immense talent, dedication and hard work of its players.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness over young chess talents emerging from different parts of the country and making their mark on the global stage, hoping that the milestone would encourage more youngsters to take up the sport.

“Congratulations to Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India’s 100th Chess Grandmaster! What a wonderful achievement it is. India reaching 100 Grandmasters is a remarkable milestone that reflects the immense talent, dedication, and hard work of our players as well as the growing popularity of chess among our youth.

It is particularly heartening to see young chess talents emerging from different parts of the country and making their mark on the global stage. May this achievement inspire many more youngsters to take up chess and pursue excellence,” PM Modi added.

Shrivatri, 22, from Madhya Pradesh, achieved the Grandmaster title after winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship in the Philippines on November 8. He also became the first player from Madhya Pradesh to earn the prestigious distinction.

He secured seven points from nine rounds in the tournament held in Ozamiz City, finishing half a point ahead of Vietnam's Nguyen Duc Hoa.

After losing his opening game, Shrivatri staged a strong comeback, registering six wins and two draws in his remaining eight rounds. His victory against Australia's James Morris in the final round secured the tournament title and the Grandmaster milestone.

--IANS

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