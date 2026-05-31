‘WFI must learn from BCCI’: Technical glitches, poor officiating mar Asian Games wrestling trials

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The Asian Games wrestling trials at Delhi’s IG Stadium were meant to showcase India’s best women wrestlers fighting for a place on the national team. Instead, the event exposed glaring shortcomings in administration, technology and officiating, prompting many in the wrestling fraternity to say that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) needs to take a leaf out of the BCCI’s playbook.

Athletes and former wrestlers were left frustrated by repeated technical glitches, frequent stoppages and inconsistent refereeing that disrupted several key bouts. The consensus among many was clear: Indian wrestling deserves the same level of professionalism that has transformed Indian cricket.

“The WFI has a lot to learn from the BCCI,” said a former wrestler. “Cricket run professionally. They invest in technology, train officials and ensure events run smoothly. In wrestling, too often it feels like ‘sab kuch bas chal raha hai’.”

The strongest example came during the highly anticipated trial bout between Vinesh Phogat and Nishu in 53kg category. What should have been an intense contest turned into a stop-start affair as technical failures repeatedly interrupted the action. The bout eventually stretched beyond the time, with wrestlers, coaches and spectators forced to wait as officials attempted to resolve the glitches.

The repeated interruptions not only affected the flow of the contest but also raised questions about the preparedness of organisers for one of the most important selection events of the season.

Criticism was not limited to technology. Several bouts witnessed prolonged delays due to refereeing interventions and disputed decisions, with wrestlers and coaches often left seeking clarifications during crucial phases of competition.

Former wrestlers believe such scenes reflect a deeper problem within the administration of the sport.

“Why can’t we have properly trained referees, competent technical staff and reliable equipment?” asked one former international wrestler. “These are basic requirements for any major sporting event.”

The irony is that while Indian wrestlers continue to deliver world-class performances and medals on the international stage, many believe the systems supporting them remain far from world-class.

The wrestlers came prepared for battle. The organisers, many felt, did not.

And by the end of the trials, the biggest debate was not about who earned a place in the Asian Games squad, but why a premier wrestling event was allowed to descend into chaos in the first place.

--IANS

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