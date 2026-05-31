About 400 arrested in France after PSG's Champions League victory

Paris, May 31 (IANS) French police has arrested more than 400 people during the celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, local media reported.

The French capital was swept by celebrations after PSG defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to retain its title in Budapest, Hungary.

French daily Le Monde, citing police sources, reported that more than 20,000 people were celebrating on the Champs-Elysees at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, while police forces were carrying out operations to contain the crowd.

One police officer was injured, a kiosk near the avenue was set on fire, and at least six vehicles were damaged, Le Monde reported, adding that the fire was later extinguished.

The mayor's office of Paris's 15th arrondissement announced on Saturday evening that nearly 100,000 people are expected to gather at the Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower on Sunday for a celebratory PSG parade, reports Xinhua.

France has deployed 22,000 police to uphold order in the capital. Last year, two people died and close to 200 were injured after PSG won the Champions League for the first time by beating Inter Milan.

18,000 fans at the Puskás Aréna, and cheered on by millions of supporters in Paris, across France and around the world, the Rouge et Bleu have added a 60th title to their trophy cabinet with Europe’s most prestigious honour.

Paris Saint-Germain become the first French club in history to win the Champions League twice, and the second European club to achieve this feat back-to-back.

This latest title brings the number of trophies won by PSG since its inception to 60, including 42 since the arrival of Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

Having already been crowned French champions for the fifth consecutive time, Paris Saint-Germain have also become the second team in the 21st century to reach two consecutive Champions League finals whilst winning their domestic league, following in the footsteps of Manchester United (2008–09).

Under the guidance of Luis Enrique – now the most successful manager in the club’s history, with 12 trophies – the Rouge et Bleu have left their mark on this European campaign, scoring 45 goals in the Champions League, an average of 2.8 goals per match. Only FC Barcelona in 1999-2000 (45) have done better in a single edition of the competition.

--IANS

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