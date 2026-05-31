Ahilyabai Holkar's devotion to culture, nation-building continues to inspire generations: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar and said that her dedication to nation-building will continue to inspire generations, while also remembering her for strengthening India's cultural consciousness.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My humble obeisance to Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Ji on her birth anniversary! The entire nation remembers her with respect and honour for her intelligence, compassion, and unwavering dedication to public welfare."

The Prime Minister said that Ahilyabai's life is an "exemplary model" of good governance, patriotism, and cultural pride. "She always led with courage and a commitment to duty," he said.

"From the reconstruction of sacred temples and pilgrimage sites across the country to ensuring justice and welfare for all, she made unparalleled contributions. She further strengthened India's cultural consciousness," he added.

"Her devotion to society, culture, and nation-building will continue to inspire every generation of the country," PM Modi added.

Ahilyabai Holkar was born on May 31, 1725, in Maharashtra in the village of Chandi, now Ahilyanagar district. She was the visionary and highly revered queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom, famous for her administrative reforms, philanthropy, and the restoration of hundreds of temples and ghats across India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to X and paid tributes to the visionary queen.

"Tributes to one of the greatest queens, whose visionary leadership and dedication to public welfare shaped a legacy of people-centric governance, Punyashlok Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar, on her birth anniversary!" CM Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paying homage to Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar, said, "A highly skilled administrator, excellent organiser, justice-loving and farsighted leader of public welfare, humble greetings on the birth anniversary to the meritorious Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar!"

Taking to X, Deputy Chief Minister Suntera Pawar paid homage to Rahilyabai Holkar, who, she said, "established the ideal of just, farsighted, and welfare-oriented governance, and who gave supreme priority to the welfare of society!"

"Giving supreme priority to the welfare of her subjects, she established a tradition of exemplary governance. Through the preservation of temples across the country, ghats, wells, dharamshalas, and public welfare works, she left an indelible mark on social service. Her work remains inspiring even today, imparting lessons in public welfare, justice, and a spirit of service," Pawar added.

--IANS

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