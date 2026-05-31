Sudhanshu Pandey posts childhood pic from age 8, says he's been 'searching for that innocent child within him'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, on Saturday night, took a trip down memory lane as he shared a childhood picture of himself on his social media account.

Posting a monochrome picture from when he was just eight years old, the actor further reflected on the innocence of childhood and also expressed a desire to reconnect with the child he once was.

Sharing the picture, Sudhanshu wrote in Hindi, “Na jaane kabse dhoondh raha tha iss maasoom se bachche ko apne andar... ye dekha to samajh aaya ki ab ye sirf tasveer ban ke muskurata hai... ummeed yahi hai ki poori tarah se kho jaaye, bas usse pehle ek baar ye bachcha phir se mujhe mil jaaye.”

(I have been searching for this innocent child within me for so long. Looking at this picture, I realised that now he only smiles through a photograph. I just hope he doesn’t disappear completely before I get to meet that child within me once again)

The actor further revealed that the picture was taken when he was barely eight years old and thanked a friend for sharing the treasured memory.

The picture seems to be around 42 years old, considering the actor is 50 years old currently.

For the uninitiated, Sudhanshu Pandey, in the professional front, has enjoyed a diverse career spanning modelling, music, films and television. Before becoming a household name on television, he was part of the popular music band ‘Band of Boys’.

He later appeared in many films and television projects, but gained massive popularity with his portrayal of Vanraj Shah in the hit television drama Anupamaa.

Currently, Sudhanshu is seen in the Colors TV show ‘Do Duniya Ek Dil’, where he plays Baldev Singh Chauhan. The drama premiered earlier this year and marks his return to television after his exit from Anupamaa

Apart from fiction shows, Sudhanshu had also been making headlines for his participation in the reality series The 50.

The actor, a few months ago, had found himself at the centre of controversy after a public spat involving content creator Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid.

During the debate, Sudhanshu was seen defending veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi and stressing the importance of respecting seniors, workplace etiquette and professional decorum.

–IANS

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