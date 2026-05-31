Govt revises fuel export levies for fortnight beginning June 1, domestic rates unchanged

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The Central government has revised export levies on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight beginning June 1.

The duty has been set at Rs 1.5 per litre on petrol exports, Rs 13.5 per litre on diesel exports and Rs 9.5 per litre on ATF exports, as per an official notification.

However, the Centre has left excise duty rates on petrol and diesel sold in the domestic market unchanged.

According to the notification, the revised rates have been prescribed based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing during the period since the last review.

The export levies were introduced on March 27, 2026, to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis. The last revision came into effect on May 16, 2026.

On May 16, the government revised export taxes on petroleum products, imposing a special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 3 per litre on petrol exports while reducing the duty on diesel to Rs 16.5 per litre.

The notification by the Ministry of Finance stated that the entry of Rs 3 per litre shall be substituted for petrol exports, while diesel has been revised to Rs 16.5 per litre. It further said the road and infrastructure cess has been reduced to zero on petrol and diesel exports. Domestic fuel tax rates remained unchanged.

Earlier, export duty on diesel was revised multiple times. It was first set at Rs 21.50 per litre on March 26, then raised to Rs 55.5 per litre on April 11. Later, it was cut to Rs 23 per litre on April 30, and has now been further reduced to Rs 16.5 per litre.

Similarly, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) followed a similar pattern. The duty was first Rs 29.5 per litre, then increased to Rs 42 per litre. It was later reduced to Rs 33 per litre and has now been brought down to Rs 16 per litre.

The windfall tax framework was introduced to ensure adequate domestic fuel availability and curb exports amid volatile global oil markets triggered by the West Asia crisis.

—IANS

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