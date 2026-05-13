May 13, 2026 8:27 PM हिंदी

WFH mandate not under consideration: Govt sources

WFH mandate not under consideration: Govt sources

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) No proposal is currently being considered to mandate work-from-home arrangements for the IT sector, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for reduced fuel usage to tackle the fuel price surge, government sources clarified, as per reports.

The IT industry has largely adopted hybrid work models since the pandemic, and hence, no formal directive is being considered, an NDTV Profit report cited the sources as saying.

Further, policy decisions related to mandatory remote working fall under the purview of the Labour Ministry, they said, adding that "nothing is in the works currently".

PM Modi had urged citizens to conserve fuel, revive work-from-home practices, limit non-essential purchases and avoid overseas vacations in order to help India navigate economic challenges arising from the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Highlighting India’s dependence on imported fuel, PM Modi stressed that reducing fuel consumption would help save valuable foreign exchange reserves at a time when global energy prices were rising sharply.

PM Modi appealed to citizens to avoid destination weddings and overseas holidays, while encouraging domestic tourism and celebrations within the country.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that if the Middle East conflict continues, India may be forced to raise petrol and diesel prices due to the soaring cost of crude oil in the global market.

The RBI Governor highlighted that rising energy prices due to the Iran war are testing India’s flexible inflation targeting, necessitating potential policy intervention by the Reserve Bank. The central bank’s next monetary policy meeting is slated for June 5, when it will take a call on key interest rates, which it has left untouched to promote economic growth.

The Governor indicated that raising retail fuel prices is “a matter of time” if the West Asia crisis persists, which in turn would lead to an increase in transportation costs and inflation.

A report from Crisil Ratings said that Brent crude is expected to average $90‑95 per barrel in FY27, roughly 32 per cent higher year‑on‑year.

--IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta laud government for bringing down food prices at airports with Udan Cafe

Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta laud government for bringing down food prices at airports with Udan Cafe

Ethnic groups fleeing to Myanmar from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts due to violence: Report (File image)

Ethnic groups fleeing to Myanmar from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts due to violence: Report

Toss in RCB‑KKR clash set for 8:30 pm, play to begin 15 mins later with no overs lost in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Raipur on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Toss in RCB‑KKR clash set for 8:30 pm, play to begin 15 mins later with no overs lost

PR Sreejesh not fired, his term is over: Hockey India responds to explosive remarks by outgoing junior men’s coach

Sreejesh not fired, his term is over: HI responds to explosive remarks by outgoing junior men’s coach (Ld)

Rashmika Mandanna faces her fear of heights during her Kochi stay (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/ Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna faces her fear of heights during her Kochi stay

IPL 2026: Focus on things I can do instead of overthinking what is not happening, says Jitesh

IPL 2026: Focus on things I can do instead of overthinking what is not happening, says Jitesh

Confidence always helps you to execute better, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match with Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Raipur. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Confidence always helps you to execute better, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Raducanu handed Strasbourg wildcard as Brit eyes French Open return (Credit: X/Emma Raducanu)

Raducanu handed Strasbourg wildcard as Brit eyes French Open return

Kolkata Knight Riders’ winning streak built on collective effort, experience and planning, says Sunil Narine

IPL 2026: KKR’s winning streak built on collective effort, experience and planning, says Narine

Pakistan: Ban on participation of Baloch, Sindhi rights groups in Aurat March sparks criticism

Pakistan: Ban on participation of Baloch, Sindhi rights groups in Aurat March sparks criticism