Golf: Indian-origin quartet eyes strong show at Memorial as Rai returns as Major champion

Dublin (USA), June 3 (IANS) The spotlight at this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club will be on a group of golfers with Indian roots, led by newly-crowned PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai. Joining him in the elite field are Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, and Sudarshan Yellamaraju, underlining the growing influence of players of Indian heritage on the PGA Tour.

Rai arrives in Ohio riding the biggest wave of his career. The Indo-British golfer will make his first appearance since capturing the PGA Championship, a victory that transformed his standing in world golf. The triumph also etched his name into the record books, making him the first Englishman in more than a century to claim the prestigious title.

While Rai’s success has dominated headlines, the other Indian-origin players in the field will also be aiming to make their mark against one of the strongest line-ups of the season.

Bhatia has already enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, highlighted by victory in a Signature Event earlier this year. The left-hander looked poised to build on that success, but has found consistency difficult to maintain over recent months. A couple of missed cuts interrupted his momentum, including an early exit at the Hero Indian Open. Nevertheless, Bhatia remains one of the most exciting young talents on the PGA Tour and is capable of contending whenever his game clicks into place.

Theegala, meanwhile, appears to be moving steadily back toward his best form. Widely regarded as one of the Tour’s most gifted shot-makers, he had his progress stalled by injuries last season after climbing close to the world’s top ten. Now fully fit, the Californian of Indian descent has begun the 2026 season with several strong performances and multiple top-10 finishes. Encouraged by the recent success of close friend Rai, Theegala will be eager to secure his first victory of the year.

The fourth member of the Indian-origin contingent, Yellamaraju, continues to be one of the most intriguing stories on Tour. The Indo-Canadian rookie has reached golf’s highest level through an unconventional path, relying largely on self-learning and guidance from his father and caddie rather than extensive formal coaching.

His ball-striking statistics have been among the best on Tour this season, particularly off the tee, and he has already recorded two top-10 finishes in his debut campaign. After initially entering the week as the first alternate before gaining a place in the field, Yellamaraju will be determined to take full advantage of the opportunity.

The quartet will face a formidable challenge from a world-class field featuring stars such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Shane Lowry. Also competing is Alex Fitzpatrick, whose rise on the PGA Tour has been one of the season’s notable success stories. Yet, for Indian golf followers, the focus will firmly remain on Rai, Bhatia, Theegala, and Yellamaraju as they seek another memorable week on one of the Tour’s biggest stages.

--IANS

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