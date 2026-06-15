‘Western wear kinda gal’ Zeenat Aman reveals Manish Malhotra’s trick to make her comfortable in sarees

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is often dubbed the queen of Instagram, has shared how celebrity fashion designer and producer Manish Malhotra ensured comfort for her on the sets of her film ‘Bun Tikki’.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a few pictures of herself wearing sarees on the sets of the film. The actress shared while she has a natural affinity for western styling, Manish ensured she feels comfortable wearing sarees. The trick was that Manish turned all sarees by making them ready to wear.

She penned a long note in the caption as she wrote, “Shooting ‘Bun Tikki’ was such a sweet, endearing experience. Working on it showed me how much I have grown to appreciate gentle stories that unravel human intricacies without the “pow boom bang ” aggression of masala formula flicks. My wardrobe for the film was exquisite, and I felt reinvented in the saris @manishmalhotra05 designed for me. Now it’s evident that I’m more of a western wear kinda gal, so Manish eased me back into traditional clothes by making each of these saris “ready to wear”. Sheer genius”.

She further mentioned, “That made 12 hour shoot days and long hours of styling oh so comfortable. There is no doubt great beauty and legacy to draping a sari, but for those of us who don’t have the patience or skill, this is the ultimate hack. Ladies, have you tried wearing a sari in this style? Your thoughts?”.

Earlier, the actress took a trip down memory lane and reflected on how her return to the screen after the birth of her first son, Azaan, was possible only because of the support of her mother.

She revealed she was going through a rough patch in her married life at the time and just wanted to escape her personal life.

--IANS

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