West Indies recall Da Silva, Jangoo for SL Tests; Alzarri, Shamar return from injury

St. Johns (Antigua), June 17 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 15-member squad for the two-match test series against Sri Lanka, which will see the return of wicketkeeper-batters Joshua Da Silva and Amir Jangoo.

The series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from June 25 to July 7 and the West Indies will look to make the most of home conditions.

Fast bowling duo Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph have also returned to the Test setup after missing the tours of India and New Zealand through injury. The pair last featured in a Test squad during the home series against Australia in 2025.

Da Silva earned a recall after amassing 996 runs across the last two seasons of the West Indies Championship.

Also returning is Amir Jangoo, who earned a recall following an impressive showing in this year’s Championship, finishing second in runs scored, including a double century. It will be his first Test squad selection since January 2025.

Jangoo, meanwhile, returned after an impressive showing in this year’s Championship, finishing second in runs scored, including a double century. It will be his first Test squad selection since January 2025.

Meanwhile, Tevin Imlach will captain the 13-man WI Select XI in the four-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka from June 18-21 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Head Coach Daren Sammy welcomes the challenge of playing Sri Lanka at home this summer. “Every Test series is an opportunity for us to grow as a team and strengthen our identity. Sri Lanka are a quality side, so we know we’ll have to be at our best, but we’re excited about the challenge ahead.”

"For us, it’s about playing with discipline, showing character when the game gets tough, and representing the West Indies with pride. The players have been putting in the work, and we’re looking forward to putting on a strong display for our fans across the Caribbean," he said.

As part of the team's preparations for the series, the squad is currently participating in a high-performance training camp in Antigua which commenced on June 12 and runs until June 22, with those players who competed in the white-ball series in Jamaica joining on June 15.

The programme also provides the coaching staff with an opportunity to assess player readiness and fine-tune plans ahead of the series against Sri Lanka and the final home series against Pakistan.

“This is a key component of our preparations heading into the series, providing players and coaches with valuable time to enhance and improve the skills we want to see sharpened, based on the areas we need to focus our attention on when facing this opponent. It also gives us the opportunity to put clear objectives and plans in place for the conclusion of the summer against Pakistan.”

“Additionally, the four-day warm-up game prior to the series provides the chance for some of our test hopefuls to play in high intensity action and create the avenue for more competition within the squad ahead of the upcoming and future series”, he added.

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

--IANS

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