West continuing aggressive policies and actions against Russia: Putin

Moscow, June 23 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Western countries are openly talking about preparing for war with Russia and continue to increase their military budgets, local media reported.

Putin made these comments at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions, Russia’s state-owned Tass media reported.

"We see that while NATO countries previously limited themselves to supporting the Kyiv regime, which came to power through illegal armed means and a coup d'etat, now the West is openly saying that they are preparing for war with us and are increasing their military offensive budgets," noted the Russian President.

According to him, the "pseudo-democratic West" first create threats against Russia, which forces the country to take actions necessary for self-defence and then accuses Russia of "all mortal sins" to justify continuing its aggressive policies and actions against Russia.

Putin also noted that the "rules" imposed by the West conceal neo-colonialist ambitions and disrespect for others’ sovereignty, and Russia is not satisfied with that.

The statement was part of his greeting to participants of the 12th International Scientific and Expert Forum 'Primakov Readings'.

The greetings were read by Yuri Ushakov, the Russian leader's aide for international affairs.

"As is well known, Western countries advocate for a certain rules-based world. However, it was not difficult to see that this slogan conceals blatant neocolonial ambitions, disrespect for the sovereignty of independent states, a desire to interfere in their internal affairs, and force them to change their foreign policy priorities,” read Putin’s statement.

“Russia, like many others in the world, is categorically unsatisfied with such 'rules,'" Putin said in his greeting. "We advocate for other, truly democratic foundations of world order, binding norms of international law, the indisputable authority of the UN Security Council, mutual respect and equality for all countries, and their free choice of development paths," it added.

The statement also said that the theme of the Primakov Readings, 'A World Without Rules: A Power Game,' very accurately characterises the alarming trends that have become clearly evident in contemporary international relations.

–IANS

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