June 23, 2026 7:20 PM हिंदी

West continuing aggressive policies and actions against Russia: Putin

West continuing aggressive policies and actions against Russia: Putin (File Image)

Moscow, June 23 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Western countries are openly talking about preparing for war with Russia and continue to increase their military budgets, local media reported.

Putin made these comments at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions, Russia’s state-owned Tass media reported.

"We see that while NATO countries previously limited themselves to supporting the Kyiv regime, which came to power through illegal armed means and a coup d'etat, now the West is openly saying that they are preparing for war with us and are increasing their military offensive budgets," noted the Russian President.

According to him, the "pseudo-democratic West" first create threats against Russia, which forces the country to take actions necessary for self-defence and then accuses Russia of "all mortal sins" to justify continuing its aggressive policies and actions against Russia.

Putin also noted that the "rules" imposed by the West conceal neo-colonialist ambitions and disrespect for others’ sovereignty, and Russia is not satisfied with that.

The statement was part of his greeting to participants of the 12th International Scientific and Expert Forum 'Primakov Readings'.

The greetings were read by Yuri Ushakov, the Russian leader's aide for international affairs.

"As is well known, Western countries advocate for a certain rules-based world. However, it was not difficult to see that this slogan conceals blatant neocolonial ambitions, disrespect for the sovereignty of independent states, a desire to interfere in their internal affairs, and force them to change their foreign policy priorities,” read Putin’s statement.

“Russia, like many others in the world, is categorically unsatisfied with such 'rules,'" Putin said in his greeting. "We advocate for other, truly democratic foundations of world order, binding norms of international law, the indisputable authority of the UN Security Council, mutual respect and equality for all countries, and their free choice of development paths," it added.

The statement also said that the theme of the Primakov Readings, 'A World Without Rules: A Power Game,' very accurately characterises the alarming trends that have become clearly evident in contemporary international relations.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Shahid Kapoor shares update on 'Farzi 2': It should be out next year

Shahid Kapoor shares update on 'Farzi 2': It should be out next year

EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Kanishka bombing victims, reaffirms India's commitment to combat terrorism

EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Kanishka bombing victims, reaffirms India's commitment to combat terrorism

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma awards, 65 personalities honoured

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma awards, 65 personalities honoured

NRAI honours legends Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh by naming July India Open competitions

NRAI honours legends Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh by naming July India Open competitions

Women's T20 WC: Unchanged Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Ireland

Women's T20 WC: Unchanged Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Ireland

India attends 56th OAS General Assembly in Panama

India attends 56th OAS General Assembly in Panama

Izzy Sharp, Amelia Kerr shine as New Zealand knock out Scotland to stay alive in the race for semifinal spot in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Bristol. Photo credit: White Ferns/X

Women’s T20 WC: Izzy Sharp, Kerr shine as NZ knock out Scotland to stay alive in SF race

India shifts from scale to resilience in energy sector after Strait of Hormuz disruption: Report

India shifts from scale to resilience in energy sector after Strait of Hormuz disruption: Report

Lucknow fire fallout: Noida administration seals coaching institute after gaps found during inspection

Lucknow fire fallout: Noida administration seals coaching institute after gaps found during inspection

Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on her joys in her 'abnormal' life

Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on her joys in her 'abnormal' life