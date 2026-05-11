Suvendu Adhikari-led Bengal govt withdraws Z-plus security cover for Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) The West Bengal government has decided to withdraw the ‘Z-plus’ security cover provided to Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, a government official said on Monday.

According to the official, the additional security personnel and special pilot car facility allotted to Abhishek Banerjee will no longer remain in force.

It may be noted that Abhishek Banerjee had been provided ‘Z-plus’ security cover for more than 10 years. However, his security was scaled down soon after the change of government in West Bengal following the Assembly polls.

This time, the new state government has decided to withdraw his ‘Z-plus’ security cover completely.

It is learnt that an administrative directive in this regard was issued on Monday afternoon.

According to Nabanna officials, not only is Abhishek Banerjee’s additional security force being withdrawn, but the pilot car facility that he had been receiving for years has also been withdrawn.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held several meetings at Nabanna on Monday.

First, he chaired an administrative review meeting. Thereafter, he held a meeting with District Magistrates and senior police officers.

According to sources, issues related to the security cover of politicians were discussed during the meeting.

The Chief Minister reportedly conveyed a clear message that if there is no real security threat to a politician, unnecessary security arrangements should not be provided.

He also questioned why government money should be spent merely to display influence or status.

Thereafter, Abhishek Banerjee’s security category was changed.

Till recently, Abhishek Banerjee was frequently seen travelling with a pilot car. However, following the latest government directive, the pilot car facility will no longer be provided to the Trinamool Congress MP.

From now onwards, only the security cover normally provided to an MP will remain in place for him.

Administrative sources claimed that Abhishek Banerjee’s security arrangements would now be regulated as per the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry.

Additional forces and special facilities will be withdrawn in a phased manner.

Abhishek Banerjee’s security cover had started being scaled down immediately after the announcement of the Assembly poll results.

During the tenure of the Trinamool Congress government, the Camac Street area used to remain under a heavy police security blanket as the area houses Abhishek Banerjee’s office.

However, following the change of regime in the state, police guards were removed, as a first step, from outside his office on Camac Street.

Subsequently, security arrangements outside his residence on Harish Mukherjee Road were also reduced.

The police security apparatus was withdrawn from his residence, ‘Santiniketan’.

All security-related equipment and infrastructure installed at Abhishek Banerjee’s residence were also removed.

Meanwhile, security arrangements outside the residence of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were also curtailed.

Mamata Banerjee resides on Harish Chatterjee Street.

Within 24 hours of the change of government in the state, the barricades positioned at the entrance of the lane leading to her residence were removed.

Later, Kolkata Police also withdrew the additional security personnel deployed outside her residence.

--IANS

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