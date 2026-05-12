'Welfare of my sisters and brothers of Bengal is supreme': PM Modi hails Ayushman Bharat rollout

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness over the implementation of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in West Bengal, saying that the people of the state will now have access to the world’s largest healthcare scheme that "guarantees quality" and "affordable medical treatment".

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "The welfare of my sisters and brothers of West Bengal is supreme! I’m very happy that the people of the state will have access to Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest healthcare scheme that ensures top-quality and affordable healthcare. At the same time, the double-engine Government will ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes."

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after newly sworn-in West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared details of the decisions taken during the first Cabinet meeting held at Nabanna after assuming office on May 9.

In a post on X, Adhikari described the first day of his government as “eventful” and said that the administration had begun transforming its promises into action through six landmark decisions aimed at “reclaiming the glory” of the state.

Among the major announcements was the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal, enabling residents to avail benefits under the Centre’s flagship healthcare scheme.

The scheme 'Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana', a component of the Centre’s broader Ayushman Bharat initiative, is implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This aims to provide cashless hospitalisation coverage of Rs 5,00,000 per family per year to poor and vulnerable families for secondary and tertiary healthcare services.

This was launched by the Centre in September 2018 to provide health insurance coverage to economically weaker sections of the society.

Additionally, the West Bengal government has approved the immediate transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for border fencing work, which is expected to be completed within 45 days.

In another key decision, the government increased the upper age limit for state government job aspirants by five years, citing the loss of opportunities faced by many youths during the previous regime.

Adhikari further announced the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and granted approval for conducting the Census to ensure proper representation.

The Cabinet also took steps for the welfare of 321 families who lost their loved ones while “standing for democracy” in the state.

Additionally, the government cleared hurdles in implementing several Central schemes, including PM Vishwakarma, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and PM Ujjwala 3.0.

Adhikari asserted that the new administration would function as a government “of the people, by the people and for the people,” and declared that the era of “Asol Poribortan” has begun.

--IANS

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