May 26, 2026 4:26 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol and wife Pooja Deol together make a rarest of the rare public appearance at the airport

Sunny Deol and wife Pooja Deol make a rarest of the rare public appearance at the airport

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Bollywood star Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol, on the morning of Tuesday, made a rare public appearance together as the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

In the visuals captured by IANS, Sunny was seen stepping out of his luxury car wearing an olive green shirt paired with blue denims, white sneakers and black sunglasses, also carrying a small travel bag in hand.

Pooja Deol, who has largely stayed away from the limelight over the years, kept it simple and elegant in a beige shirt layered over black pants with spectacles and minimal styling.

Sunny was seen hurrying towards the airport security entry first before patiently waiting for his wife to catch up. As Pooja reached the security check area, the actor sweetly allowed her to walk ahead while he followed behind her.

Sunny and Pooja have been known for fiercely guarding their personal life, and have by far never made any joint public appearance except for once at their son Karan Deol's wedding a few years ago.

For the uninitiated, the women of the Deol household, have consciously stayed away from public glare and media attention for decades.

Not just Pooja, Sunny's father and legendary actor Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur has also largely maintained dignified distance from any let alone excessive media exposure over the years.

Sunny’s sisters Vijeta Deol and Ajita Deol too have remained away from the spotlight and are rarely photographed or discussed publicly.

Talking about the couple, Sunny Deol married Pooja Deol in the 1980s, long before he became one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars. Despite Sunny’s massive stardom, Pooja has hardly made public appearances or spoken to the media.

In fact, one of the few major occasions where she was prominently seen was during their son Karan Deol’s wedding festivities a few years ago.

Talking about Sunny Deol, the actor has been a part of the film industry for over four decades and remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated action heroes.

From films like ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’, ‘Border’, ‘Gadar’, ‘Indian’ and ‘Jeet’ to the success of ‘Bordee 2’, the actor has enjoyed a massive fan following across generations.

He is now gearing up for his upcoming films ‘Lahore 1947’, ‘Ramayana’, and “Gabru’.

–IANS

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