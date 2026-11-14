Ashok Saraf recalls Madhuri Dixit being 16 years old and preparing for Class 12 exams during Abodh

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Ashok Saraf recalled Madhuri Dixit’s early days in the film industry.

He remembered how the actress was just 16 years old and preparing for her Class 12 board examinations when they worked together in Abodh.

Ashok Saraf spoke about his association with Madhuri during his appearance on the quiz show Kon Honar Crorepati, where he appeared alongside Sankarshan Karhade to celebrate their film Aadi Anant. The reunion brought back memories of Abodh, which marked Madhuri’s acting debut in 1984.

Recalling their first collaboration, Ashok Saraf said he had met Madhuri many years ago while working on Abodh, which was her first film.

The conversation also brought up Madhuri’s memories of balancing her studies and her debut film. She recalled that she was in Class 12 and had to prepare for her board examinations at the time. “I had my Class 12 exams then. That’s why our shoot was postponed to May,” Madhuri said.

Ashok Saraf who was seen addressing her as “Madam”, was immediately requested by her to drop the formality and call her by her name. “But why are you calling me ‘Madam’? Call me Madhuri,” she said.

Ashok Saraf explained that he was only using the formal address because she was sitting in the host’s chair, adding that he would speak to her more casually if they met outside. The actress recalled that after Abodh, she next remembered meeting Ashok Saraf during Koyla.

For the uninitiated, Abodh released in 1984, marked the actress’ debut in Bollywood.

She later crossed paths with Ashok Saraf again during Koyla, the 1997 film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

--IANS

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