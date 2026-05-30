'We were not looking at the score,' says Sudharsan on match-winning partnership with Gill

New Chandigarh, May 30 (IANS) Gujarat Titans opener B Sai Sudharsan credited captain Shubman Gill for producing a remarkable innings in their seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, saying the team never focused on the target and instead stuck to a simple ball-by-ball approach during the record chase.

Chasing 215 at the PCA New Chandigarh Stadium on Friday, Gujarat rode on Gill’s magnificent 104 off 53 balls and Sudharsan’s 58 off 32 deliveries to reach 219/3 with eight balls to spare and book a place in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The opening pair added a match-defining 167 runs, Gujarat’s highest opening partnership in the playoffs, effectively taking the game away from Rajasthan after they had posted 214/6 thanks largely to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 96 and late fireworks from Donovan Ferreira.

Reflecting on the chase, Sudharsan said the Titans never allowed the scoreboard pressure to affect their approach.

“To be honest, we were not looking at the score. We were just playing, taking ball by ball. And we kept it very simple, to be honest. We just had every-ball process, and we kept on doing that, and to be honest, Shubhman just took the game away. The way he played, it was just unbelievable. So, credit to Shubhman,” Sudharsan said in a video released by IPL on X.

Gill’s fifth IPL century was the centrepiece of Gujarat’s chase as he struck 15 boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of nearly 200. Sudharsan complemented him perfectly before being dismissed in bizarre fashion, becoming hit wicket for the second successive match.

The left-hander also shed light on the animated celebrations and chemistry shared between him and Gill during partnerships.

“I feel it’s a way of bringing up energy for us when we have a very good over or a very good shot, whether he played or I played. I think it just comes so natural, and I enjoy it so much,” He said.

“We try and play an orthodox cricketing shot which doesn’t have a lot of risks, so that we are able to replicate it as many times as possible. And we try to be, you know, just being a bit unpredictable,” he added.

The victory has set up a blockbuster title clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. While acknowledging the enormous support RCB are likely to enjoy, Sudharsan insisted Gujarat would focus on controlling what they can.

“We’ll mentally prep for the game and try and believe and trust ourselves and the teammates on how we can go about the game and how we can keep the game as normal as possible rather than thinking it as an occasion or an IPL final," he said.

Sudharsan also expects RCB’s passionate fanbase to make its presence felt in Ahmedabad, just as it did when the two teams met earlier this season.

“RCB, on a more serious note, they carry the weight of a wonderful tribe of their own fan following as well. We saw that when we played against them in Gujarat the last time. I think, yeah, I think it definitely makes a factor because it’s all energies where, you know, yeah, definitely they will have a great fan following in Ahmedabad as well," he added.

“But I think we’ll keep it very simple. We look to do what we have been doing, not focusing on a lot of external factors. We’ll try and come back to the present and do our best there.”

After finishing among the top two teams in the league stage and overcoming Rajasthan in Qualifier 2, Gujarat now have the opportunity to lift their second IPL trophy when they face RCB in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

--IANS

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