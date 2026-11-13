'We want to create more depth in the squad': Marijne ahead of Women's ACT

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne is focused on building greater depth and versatility in the Indian women's hockey squad as the team prepares to defend its title at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from November 19 to 28.

India, three-time winners of the tournament, will face China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia in the continental competition, which comes after the team's historic gold medal triumph at the Asian Games in Japan.

Marijne said the ongoing preparations have focused on increasing competition within the squad and making players adaptable to different positions, which would provide the team with more options during major tournaments.

"We are busy creating more depth, which also makes training sessions more competitive. The players are also aware of that. So, they're giving their best and working really hard," Marijne said in an interview with Hockey India.

The chief coach also highlighted the importance of testing players in different positions, saying the approach would help the team deal with injuries while contributing to individual development.

"It's to create more depth in the squad. We want the players to be able to play in different positions. It becomes helpful if a player gets injured, especially in a tournament like the Olympics, and it's very helpful for the development of the players," he said.

Marijne cited the examples of Ishika and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, who have been trying different roles, while also pointing to opportunities for emerging players such as Pooja Sahoo and Jyoti Singh. Forward Mumtaz is also returning to the squad after an extended absence.

India will once again face several of Asia's leading teams, including China, whom they defeated in the Asian Games final. However, Marijne insisted that the team's primary focus would remain on its own development rather than the opposition.

"We have to focus on ourselves, what we want to improve after the Asian Games, what we want to do better. That is where the main focus is for us. And then it doesn't matter who the opponent is," he said.

Addressing concerns about adapting to the new stadium and pitch at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Marijne said the team was accustomed to playing on different surfaces throughout the year.

"It's just an adjustment. We play the whole year on different pitches, and this will be a similar change. The pitch at the Asian Games was very difficult and bumpy. So, we're not too worried about that. The opponents also have to deal with the same," he said.

Looking ahead to the FIH Pro League, which begins early next year, Marijne said ensuring that players remain mentally and physically fresh during the break would be important.

India are scheduled to face Argentina and Germany in February, and the coach acknowledged that returning to international competition after the break and the Hockey India League would be a challenge.

"It's always a tough period to come back into the international rhythm because the competition level on the international stage is very, very different. But that's not only with India, but that's the same with every country. You need time to adapt," he said.

"That will be a big challenge for us: how fast we can get the girls back in that zone," Marijne added.

--IANS

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