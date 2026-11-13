Shefali Shah says the USP of Vartika is that she’s 'real' as 'Delhi Crime 3' turns 1

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) As 'Delhi Crime Season 3' completed one year since its release on Friday, actress Shefali Shah decided to shed light on what makes the show and her character special.

In her latest social media post, Shefali said that the strength of 'Delhi Crime' is that it is 'authentic' and the USP of Vartika is that she’s 'real'.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The strength of Delhi Crime is that it’s authentic. The USP of Vartika is that she’s real. And that could mean that sometimes she may choose not to flaunt her strength and yet be driven to pursue what she goes out to do every morning. Get justice. (sic)."

"Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear stripes, and some wear tired creases of worry on their forehead. Season 1: She was full of fire, almost heroic. Season 2: She was stubborn and adamant. Season 3: She was exhausted and disheartened with the situation, and yet she was persevering and relentless. Either way, she was and will always be Madam Sir," Shefali added.

Earlier, actress Rasika Dugal, who is seen as Neeti Singh in the series, also reflected on the show, saying that stories rooted in “our realities, told with honesty and conviction, can travel across borders and connect with audiences everywhere.”

Rasika shared that 'Delhi Crime' is extremely close to her heart.

"Through the experience of the show, it has been very heartening to know that stories rooted in our realities, told with honesty and conviction, can travel across borders and connect with audiences everywhere," the 'Mirzapur' actress wrote on her official handle.

She added that the love and recognition the show has received, including an International Emmy, has been incredibly encouraging.

"A year after season 3, I feel very happy and grateful to have been part of three seasons and to watch Neeti Singh grow through each one. I love working with the Delhi Crime team. They are a very special bunch of creative collaborators and I hope our journey together continues !," she concluded.

--IANS

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