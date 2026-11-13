Suniel Shetty says, ‘Nanhey Dil’ is about children, giving equal opportunities to everybody

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is gearing up for the theatrical release of his upcoming film ‘Nanhey Dil’, has said that at its core, the film is about children, and giving equal opportunities to everyone to ensure their comfort and well-being.

The trailer of the film was unveiled recently, and it offers a glimpse into a moving story that celebrates childhood, equality and the freedom to dream.

Talking about the film, Suniel Shetty said, “‘Nanhey Dil’ is a film about children, about giving equal opportunities to everybody and how important it is for us to make sure everybody is comfortable. It has a beautiful message and could definitely be an eye-opener for modern-day parents. I think this generation believes in equality, and that you have to live your dream and not live the dream of your parents. I'd want my children to live their dream, not mine. I think today's parents are all about honesty, and taking care of their parents and children. So hats off to this generation”.

He further mentioned, “I took this film on because it was a simple story to tell and I am glad that such stories are being heard and are finding global platforms”.

The film explores how opportunity and encouragement can transcend social and economic barriers, bringing to the forefront a message that resonates with children and parents alike. Suniel Shetty essays the role of a principal at a prestigious school who recognises the potential of Raghu, a bright young boy whose father works as a dhobi.

The film was shot in 37 days, and is titled ‘Fly High Little Hearts’ for international audiences, and was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Presented by Srinathji's Hospitality and Ninefold Pictures, ‘Nanhey Dil’ is a Navaras Entertainment production. The film is produced by Sowmay Jain, Shriya Torne, Dhruva Karunakar and Aishwarya Yadav. Written and directed by Swarup Raj Medara, the film is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

--IANS

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