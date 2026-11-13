Shreya Ghoshal calls Tadoba tiger sighting ‘life-changing’, says she related to tigress as a mother

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Stalwart singer Shreya Ghoshal recently experienced a close encounter with a Bengal tiger during her visit to Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

The singer described the experience as “life-changing” and drew a parallel between herself and a tigress she spotted with her three cubs.

Sharing pictures and a video from her visit on her social media account, Shreya wrote about witnessing the tiger in the wild for the first time.

She said, “I had the privilege of witnessing our majestic national animal for the very first time in his full glory in the wild. It was not just luck but pure magic to see the Chhota Dadiyall!! Our guide Sandeep with his experienced eyes found him sleeping absolutely camouflaged in the tall grasses, so we waited patiently for him to emerge.”

Thanking her husband for the click, Shreya said, Thanks to @shiladitya for capturing the moment through his lens. His gaze every time would give me the chills. Farooq our driver was amazing, Archie was perfectly managing our family’s sheer excitement of being so close to this beautiful yet fearsome animal. We also saw the beautiful Chhoti Madhu with her three cubs from so up close. I could so relate to her as a mom, she wanted to nap but still alert.”

“No mobile phones are allowed in the park once inside the gates, and for the right reasons. I could really experience all of it with full force and felt so humbled in the beautiful jungle, surrounded by such amazing flora and fauna. The morning was cool and the wind carried the fragrance of moist earth and all the worries of life disappeared. I was also amazed at the knowledge the locals of Tadoba have of not just the animals, but also the various birds, bugs, trees, bushes. They live in harmony with nature and deeply respect their jungles. I can’t even begin to share how amazing this trip was. Life changing experience at @mytadoba I will be back! (sic)”

The singer's reference to motherhood comes from her own experience as a parent. Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their son Devyaan in May 2021. As of November 2026, Devyaan is five years old. Shreya has previously spoken about balancing motherhood with her demanding music career and described herself as a hands-on mother.

Devyaan has also been seen accompanying his mother on professional outings.

–IANS

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