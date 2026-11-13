November 13, 2026 2:49 PM हिंदी

Diwali property registrations in Mumbai hit 4-year high at 3,683

Diwali property registrations in Mumbai hit 4-year high at 3,683

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Mumbai recorded 3,683 property registrations during the 11 days of the Diwali period this year, which is higher by 0.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to 3,668 registrations in the corresponding period last year, a report said on Friday.

As per analysis by Knight Frank, revenue collections rose at a faster pace, up 13 per cent annually to Rs 384 crore.

Both registrations and revenue collections recorded their highest levels for the corresponding Diwali period in the last four years, it added.

The market has remained steady since October, when the city recorded 12,690 property registrations, up 9 per cent YoY.

In addition, registrations rose 7 per cent annually to 1,32,040 units, between January and October in 2026, against an already elevated base.

The sustained growth in registrations points to stable underlying housing demand, with homebuyer activity continuing through the festive season.

“Mumbai's residential market has maintained a steady pace of activity through the festive season. The marginal increase in Diwali-period registrations indicates that transaction volumes have remained broadly stable, with a 13 per cent rise in revenue collections points to a higher value of transactions being registered,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

“The continued growth in registrations during the first 10 months of the year also reflects sustained homebuyer interest. This performance highlights the depth of demand in Mumbai's housing market and its ability to maintain momentum through key periods of the year,” Baijal added.

Mumbai recorded 3,419 property registrations during Shraddh 2026, a period traditionally considered inauspicious for property purchases, followed by 4,680 registrations during Navratri.

Moreover, registrations remained active through both periods, pointing to continued homebuyer activity ahead of Diwali, the report noted.

—IANS

aar/ag

LATEST NEWS

4th ODI: Strong wind helped keep things simple, says Henry after career-best six-for (Credit: X/Blackcaps)

4th ODI: Strong wind helped keep things simple, says Henry after career-best six-for

4th ODI: Henry six-for, Young’s century helps New Zealand thrash India by 244 runs (Ld) (Credit: X/BCCI)

4th ODI: Henry six-for, Young’s century helps New Zealand thrash India by 244 runs (Ld)

Explainer: Cash limit, modus operandi as per RBI’s new domestic money transfer rules

Explainer: Cash limit, modus operandi as per RBI’s new domestic money transfer rules

Chhath festivities begin across Bihar with 'Nahay-Khay'; devotees throng river ghats

Devotees throng river ghats as Chhath festivities begin across Bihar with 'Nahay-Khay' (Ld)

Joju George's 'Paripadi' makers reveal Renjith EVM's character in film (Photo: Parimpadi/Instagram)

Joju George's 'Paripadi' makers reveal Renjith EVM's character in film

Anupam Kher calls composer M. M. Keeravani's 22 kilo weight loss 'truly inspiring'

Anupam Kher calls composer M. M. Keeravani's 22 kilo weight loss 'truly inspiring'

KPI Green Energy clocks 24 pc drop in Q2 net profit

KPI Green Energy clocks 24 pc drop in Q2 net profit

4th ODI: Henry’s career-best six-for helps NZ crush India by 244 runs

4th ODI: Henry’s career-best six-for helps NZ crush India by 244 runs

Roop Kumar Rathod remembers music composer Shravan on birth anniversary: Though you are gone, your music remains our guiding light

Roop Kumar Rathod remembers music composer Shravan on birth anniversary: Though you are gone, your music remains our guiding light

Centre fixes sugar quota for sale by mills at 13 lakh metric tonnes for second fortnight of Nov

Centre fixes sugar quota for sale by mills at 13 lakh metric tonnes for second fortnight of Nov