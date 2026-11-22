Sharjah, Nov 22 (IANS) Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Head of Cricket Fraser Stewart has expressed hope that the renewed controversy surrounding Australia’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal will not overshadow the game, saying cricket should be discussed on the back pages of newspapers rather than making it to the front page for the wrong reasons.

The controversy has returned to the spotlight eight years after the Cape Town Test against South Africa, following fresh allegations in former Australian opener Usman Khawaja’s autobiography, ‘Sabr’, that the entire Australian team was aware of the plan to use sandpaper on the ball. Former opener David Warner has also backed Khawaja’s account.

The debate intensified after Australia Test captain Pat Cummins faced the media for around 70 minutes, standing by his position that he had no knowledge of the plan. Cameron Bancroft, one of the three players punished in the scandal, also wrote an explosive article for The West Australian, supporting Khawaja’s claims.

Asked about the renewed controversy, Stewart said the use of sandpaper on the ball was an undisputed violation of cricket laws but declined to comment on the fresh allegations about who knew what.

“As far as the laws are concerned, what happened using sandpaper on the ball is a clear breach of the law, and I don’t think anyone is doubting that that was the case. What goes on, and who knew what, and why wait eight years and make further allegations? That's not really something for MCC to comment on,” Stewart told reporters in a media interaction on the sidelines of ILT20.

“We want cricket to be referred to on the back pages of the papers rather than the front pages. But it’s not really my place to say whose rights are right and whose are wrong. From a legal perspective, using sandpaper on the ball is clearly illegal, and it’s right that there have been punishments for that. But going beyond that and what happens off the field, that’s not really for the MCC to comment,” he added.

Stewart reiterated that the responsibility to investigate the latest claims rested with Cricket Australia, pointing out that there were firmly held and conflicting views among those involved.

“It’s for Cricket Australia to investigate. There are fairly entrenched views on either side. I don’t know the truth, so it’s up to Cricket Australia and others to investigate,” he said.

With Australia scheduled to tour England for a highly anticipated Ashes series next summer, Stewart expressed hope that the controversy would have subsided by then. “Hopefully, by then, people will have let the talking go," he concluded.

--IANS

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