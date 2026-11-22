Islamabad, Nov 22 (IANS) A Christian woman accused of committing blasphemy by a Muslim man and sentenced to death by a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) court in Pakistan, continues to be separated from her children amid the prolonged confinement, according to a media report.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Kiran, was arrested in 2021 after a Muslim man, Shiraz Ahmad Farooqi, accused her of sharing blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group, a report in PJ Media said.

A case was then registered against her at the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad.

On July 29, 2021, armed agents from the FIA Cybercrime Wing raided Kiran's home in the Pakistani capital and arrested her and her two youngest sons (then aged 10 and 12), accusing them of violating the country’s blasphemy laws. Kiran was interrogated for four days.

Speaking to the media, the women's husband alleged that the family was harassed by the agency.

"They harassed my family and took possession of our telephones, computer and other valuable items. The police armed with firearms instructed us not to move and to keep our hands up. They arrested Shagufta and my two sons without prior information or an arrest warrant. They took my wife and sons to the police station, charged Shagufta under 295-A and 295-B of Pakistan’s blasphemy but later on freed my sons," he said.

Kiran was later found guilty on September 18, 2024, by the Federal Investigation Agency court in Islamabad which sentenced her to death. She has also been sent to seven years in prison and fined 300,000 Pakistani rupees (around $1,000) following a legal process that lasted three years.

According to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), police reportedly raided Kiran's family's home, seizing their electronics and arresting her, her husband, and two sons. Authorities released her family members, who went into hiding, but kept Kiran.

A former nurse, Kiran had joined several interfaith WhatsApp groups, where she defended her Christian faith. One such group, 'Pure Discussions', was administered by the complainant Farooqi and two others.

Kiran's defence team is reportedly preparing to challenge both her conviction and the complainant’s appeal.

The woman has four children: three sons, aged 10, 12, and 15 at the time of her arrest, and an 18-year-old daughter.

According to PJ Media, Kiran's husband and children were forced to flee due to threats and fear of violence following her arrest. Since then, the family has been allegedly receiving death threats from the Muslim community, have therefore moved multiple times and remains in hiding.

"This constant displacement has severely disrupted the children's education, leaving many academic documents lost or inaccessible, and they are reportedly suffering from severe trauma caused by prolonged persecution and separation from their mother."

Kiran is currently being held in solitary confinement, at the Central Adyalaa prison in Rawalpindi. She is expected to be there till the execution of her sentence.

According to the report, there is a fear that she also potentially faces serious threats to her life as there have been incidents in the past where individuals charged under blasphemy laws were subjected to extrajudicial killings.

--IANS

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