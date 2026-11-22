Bhopal, Nov 22 (IANS) Former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham has captured widespread attention by publicly praising the extraordinary courage of a young tribal teenager from Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.

“In the past 20 years working with UNICEF, I’ve seen how girls can lead, thrive and make their own choices, with the right support. To mark this World Children's Day, I am sharing the story of 17-year-old Hima, from Madhya Pradesh, India, who bravely stopped her own child marriage, with the help of her school teachers. She now dreams of following in their footsteps to help other girls shape their own futures. Stories like this wouldn’t be possible without the work of UNICEF and its partners on the ground,” the legendary football player wrote in an Instagram post.

“This World Children’s Day and always, we must continue to support young people all over the world, so progress isn’t left to chance. While conflict, climate shocks and funding cuts threaten progress, what happens next depends on the choices we make together,” he further wrote on his social media account, adding, “Choose a future for every child.”

Child marriage continues to remain a deeply rooted and pervasive challenge across various rural pockets of India, disproportionately robbing young girls of their fundamental human rights, health, and developmental opportunities.

In this specific case, the young girl from Jhabua demonstrated exceptional resilience, a government press note issued on Sunday said.

The brave 17-year-old girl stood firmly against her family and societal pressures to successfully halt her own child marriage, choosing instead to prioritise her education, personal growth, and future aspirations, the press note said.

Rather than succumbing to traditional expectations that force minors into early marital commitments, she sought assistance, raised her voice, and dismantled the cycle of child marriage head-on. Her courageous refusal serves as a powerful testament to the transformative impact of grassroots awareness and empowerment, it said.

David Beckham, renowned globally for his humanitarian efforts and long-standing advocacy for children's rights through UNICEF, lauded the teenager's steadfast determination.

Emphasising that every child deserves the right to education and the freedom to shape their own destiny, Beckham highlighted how individual acts of bravery can ignite broader community transformations. His recognition brings international visibility to the quiet battles fought by young girls in remote regions of India, shining a light on the urgent need to eradicate child marriage globally.

Local activists, community leaders, and administration officials have also rallied behind the teenager, ensuring she receives the necessary support to continue her schooling and sports activities without fear of intimidation.

The inspiring stand taken by the daughter of Jhabua, reinforced by global figures like David Beckham, sends a resounding message to society. It highlights that protecting children from premature marriages is not merely a legal obligation, but a collective moral imperative necessary to secure a fairer, more equitable future for generations to come.

--IANS

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