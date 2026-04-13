'We trained continuously for 15 days…': Sandeepa reflects on Jharkhand’s Sub Jr Women’s National title

Rajgir, April 13 (IANS) After Hockey Jharkhand secured their third consecutive title at the Sub Junior Women’s National Championship after defeating Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the final, Sandeepa Kumari, who emerged as one of the top performers for Jharkhand, reflected on the team's outing and revealed that they trained continuously for 15 days leading up to the tournament.

Sandeepa, who finished as the side’s top scorer with five goals throughout the campaign, was inspired to take up the sport in 2021 by her sister and women’s team forward Sangita Kumari.

Speaking on the advice from her sister, Sandeepa said, “Before the match, she told me to play with my heart, stay focused throughout, and trust my abilities. She always reminds me to back my skills, stay confident in pressure situations and look to make an impact by scoring goals for the team.”

Highlighting the importance of the tournament, which is supported by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, Sandeepa added, “The competition is a very important platform for young players like us. It gives us the opportunity to showcase our talent and grow in the sport. I would like to thank the Anandana Foundation for its continued support of women’s hockey, which motivates players like us to perform and aim higher.”

Reflecting on the team’s preparation and determination, Sandeepa said, “We trained continuously for 15 days leading up to the tournament. Our mindset was clear that we wanted to become champions again, and we gave it everything we had.”

On her own performance, she added, “I have been working very hard on my scoring and converting chances. It’s something I have focused on with my coach, and in the matches I was able to execute what I’ve been practicing.”

Speaking about the final, she said, “We played with great intensity. Even after conceding, we didn’t lose belief and kept pushing until the end to get the win.”

--IANS

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