Multilateralism, international law deteriorated: Palestinian Ambassador slams Trump

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Emphasising that "international law and multilateralism" has deteriorated, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh on Monday criticised US President Donald Trump for labelling Pope Leo XIV as "weak".

In an interview with IANS, Shawesh also slammed Trump for his decision to block the Strait of Hormuz and stressed that it would not only affect Iran but the entire international community.

On Sunday, Trump launched a sharp attack on Pope Leo XIV in a lengthy social media post, accusing the Pontiff of being “weak on crime” and criticising his stance on foreign policy, Iran, and US domestic issues.

"When someone has the power to criticise this significant figure, the Pope himself, I think that this is another step when we can say that multilateralism has deteriorated, international rules and the international law has deteriorated. It's another significant move in history... The Pope himself cannot be criticised."

When asked about Trump's stand on Iran and the current security situation in West Asia, the Palestinian Ambassador asserted that the Hormuz blockade will not just punish Iran but the international community at large.

"The strait benefits the international community at large... The main request from the Americans themselves is to open the Strait. So, I'm not really sure what is the benefit, what is the value added by blocking and closing the Strait," he stated.

The Palestine Ambassador said that Trump, who claims to have stopped so many wars around the world, has harmed the Palestinian and international community at large by launching the war against Iran.

"I think Trump's approach harms everyone, not only the Palestinian cause at large. In his first term, he made a lot of devastating moves against the Palestinian people, especially when he moved the Embassy of the United States of America to Jerusalem, which is completely against international law. A leader who has claimed to stop all the wars around the world has now launched a devastating war against Iran and also harming the Palestinian people and the international community at large. Let us remember also, no one is safe until everyone is safe," said Abdullah Abu Shawesh.

He stated that nations who produce oil will not be able to sell it if the US blocks the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, carrying nearly a fifth of global oil shipments.

"What about the other countries who are using this strait... The producer of the oil will not be able to sell even their oil.. This is irrational," the Ambassador stated.

The United States will begin enforcing a sweeping maritime blockade of vessels entering or exiting Iranian ports from April 13, escalating tensions after high-stakes talks between Washington and Tehran failed to yield agreement on key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme. The move, announced by US Central Command (CENTCOM), follows a presidential directive and will target “all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports”, including those along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

--IANS

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