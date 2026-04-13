Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami unveils promos of ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the promo and poster of the upcoming film ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’ at the Chief Minister’s residence on Monday.

The film is based on the divine life of Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj. Pushkar Singh Dhami shared that this film is not merely a cinematic presentation, but an effort to convey the higher ideals of faith, devotion, and humanity to every section of society. He said that the divine life of Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj continues to inspire millions even today.

Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj was a revered Hindu saint and mystic, he was known for his teachings on devotion, service, and simplicity. He was born in the early 20th century, and gained widespread recognition for his spiritual presence and the many ashrams established in his name, including Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand. His followers included notable figures like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, who visited India seeking spiritual guidance. His teachings promote simplicity, compassion, service, and devotion, values that are extremely relevant in the present times.

The CM added that such initiatives based on spiritual and cultural themes play a significant role in preserving and promoting Indian culture and Sanatan values.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the film will spread positive energy in society and help connect the younger generation with their cultural and spiritual roots. He extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the artists, the director, and the production team associated with the film for this commendable and spiritual effort. On this occasion, Yoga guru Swami Ramdev and Swami Chidanand Saraswati, film director Sharad Singh Thakur, and other artistes were also present.

His legacy emphasizes love, humility, selfless service, and continues to inspire millions across the world.

--IANS

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