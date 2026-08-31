August 31, 2026 3:12 PM हिंदी

We stand shoulder to shoulder: Rajnath Singh visits Nepal Embassy, offers condolences over devastating floods

We stand shoulder to shoulder: Rajnath Singh visits Nepal Embassy, offers condolences over devastating floods

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book, conveying India's solidarity following the loss of hundreds of lives and extensive destruction caused by the devastating flash floods in the Himalayan nation.

Singh offered condolences to those affected by the disaster, which also impacted foreign nationals, including Indians.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, "Went to the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi and expressed my condolences by signing the condolence book. On behalf of the Government and people of India, I extend my deepest condolences to the people of Nepal and their Government, on the loss of precious lives and large-scale devastation caused by the flash flood on 26 August 2026."

"This tragic natural calamity has affected citizens of Nepal along with a number of foreign nationals, including Indian nationals. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives in this disaster," he added.

Singh also expressed hope for the recovery of those injured and reaffirmed India's commitment to continue supporting Nepal in relief operations in the aftermath of the deadly floods.

"We hope for speedy recovery of those who were injured. As a close friend and partner, and 'Sukh Dukh Ke Saathi', India has always stood by Nepal. In this trying time also, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Nepali brothers and sisters and are committed to support Nepal's efforts for search, rescue and rehabilitation," he added.

The death toll from devastating floods in Nepal has crossed the 900 mark, as bodies recovered from riverbanks continue to pile up in several districts.

The number of bodies recovered has risen to 903, with the highest number of corpses -- 272 -- recovered in southern Chitwan district, where authorities have struggled to manage them, according to the latest update issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Monday.

The massive flood that struck Nepal's Rasuwa originated in the Tibetan region of China on August 26. It swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River, leaving a trail of destruction in the country.

Meanwhile, India has provided over 68.5 tonnes of emergency relief materials, specialised tunnel rescue teams, and forensic experts to assist Nepal following the devastating flash floods.

--IANS

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