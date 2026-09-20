September 21, 2026 12:40 AM हिंदी

India, Saudi Arabia further strengthening cooperation in several areas

India, Saudi Arabia further strengthening cooperation in several areas

Riyadh, Sep 20 (IANS) Vipul, India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, on Sunday met with Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Riyadh, to discuss further strengthening cooperation in several areas.

“Ambassador Mr. Vipul paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Riyadh, at the Emirate of Riyadh Province, today. They exchanged views on the close and wide-ranging ties between India and Saudi Arabia, with particular emphasis on further strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology, education, culture, and people-to-people relations,” the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated on X.

“Amb Vipul also thanked His Royal Highness for the continued support and care extended to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia,” it added.

Earlier in September, Ambassador Vipul met Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Defence, Khaled bin Hussain Al Biyari.

"Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mr. Vipul, met H.E. Dr Khaled bin Hussain Al Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh. The two sides discussed India–Saudi Arabia defence cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries", the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia wrote in a post on X.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh was also on an official visit to Saudi Arabia from September 5-8.

During his visit, Singh met Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour Hilal Al Mushaiti and discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment and climate action.

The minister also met Indian workers at the Al Fanar Company labour camp and hailed their role in strengthening ties between India and Saudi Arabia. He expressed the Indian government's commitment to the welfare of the Indian diaspora abroad, especially workers.

Singh met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy Adel al-Jubeir and reviewed the "excellent" state of bilateral ties. They also discussed cooperation on climate action.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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