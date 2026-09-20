September 21, 2026 12:41 AM हिंदी

Rohit Saraf used to believe fitness, motivation quotes on social media were garbage until he took up ‘The Revolutionaries’ role

Rohit Saraf used to believe fitness, motivation quotes on social media were garbage until he took up ‘The Revolutionaries’ role

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf, who essays the role of freedom fighter Sachindra Nath Sanyal in ‘The Revolutionaries’, has shared that earlier he used to feel all motivational quotes about fitness and lifestyle were of no use. That was the case until he worked on the show.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Nikkhil Advani, Pratibha Ranta, Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada during the promotions of the show in the city.

Talking about his fitness journey for the show, as per his character’s demand, he told IANS, “I have to tell you this, I was talking to Nikhil sir about it a few days ago. Usually as an actor, when you are a part of something so big, you put in so much effort, I feel like you feel rewarded once it comes out and people are loving it and you're getting all kinds of love and adulation. But honestly, I feel that I've already been rewarded and I'll tell you why, because the journey has been so enriching for me”.

He further mentioned, “You know, I used to always read these Instagram quotes, you know, fitness is a lifestyle and you know, you become fit and therefore your life changes and it really helps you, it's like therapy for you. I used to believe that it was all garbage and people who have nothing better to say, say that. But, in order to become Sachin, the first thing that I had to tap into was to look like him”.

“Now, him, because we didn't have enough information about Sachin and what he looked like, Nikhil sir decided that he looks like this man with abs and lots of fitness and he's supposed to be this awal pehelwan in his akhada. And so therefore, I had no way to cheat it, I had to become it. Fortunately for me, I was already on the path of becoming fitter in life and this sort of gave me another motivation”, he added.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the series is written by Sanjeev Sanyal. ‘The Revolutionaries’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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