Odisha T20 League—CM Trophy gets off to vibrant start at Barabati Stadium

Kataka, Sep 20 (IANS) The Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy got off to a vibrant start at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Kataka on Sunday, with Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi gracing the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

Fans were treated to an evening of cricket, entertainment and inspiring words from former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Debashish Mohanty, the brand ambassadors of the league.

The two former India players, along with the franchise owners of all six teams, were felicitated by the Chief Minister during the opening ceremony.

Raina, who has been closely associated with the tournament as its brand ambassador, congratulated the organisers for putting together the event and encouraged the young cricketers participating in the league to make the most of the opportunity.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate everyone for the effort they have put in to bring together such a wonderful event. For all the players, my message is simple, play hard, play fair and, most importantly, enjoy the process. This is a great opportunity for all of you to showcase your talent, learn from the experience and take your game forward,” Raina said.

Mohanty also praised the initiative and highlighted the importance of providing young players with a platform to compete and gain valuable exposure.

“The Odisha T20 League is a wonderful opportunity for young cricketers to showcase their talent and compete in a professional environment. A tournament like this can give players the confidence and experience they need to take the next step in their careers. I am happy to be associated with the league and wish all the teams and players the very best for the season,” Mohanty said.

Speaking on the occasion, OCA secretary Sanjay Behera said the presence of the two cricketers would inspire the young players taking part in the tournament.

“It is a matter of great pride for us to have Suresh Raina and Debashish Mohanty associated with the Odisha T20 League. Both have represented India at the highest level and have made a significant contribution to Indian cricket. Their experience and presence will inspire our young players and give them an opportunity to learn from people who have played the game at the highest level,” Behera said.

The opening ceremony also featured a special entertainment segment, with Bollywood actress Mouni Roy taking centre stage and captivating the audience with her dance performances. Her appearance added to the excitement among the spectators who had gathered at Barabati Stadium for the start of the tournament.

Several popular Ollywood personalities were also present at the ceremony as brand ambassadors of the six teams, including Boomika, Shivani, Swapa, Ellina, Sheetal and Cookies.

Later, Kataka Panthers won the toss and opted to field against Sambalpur Warriors as the six-team tournament got underway.

--IANS

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