Indian missions abroad hold Viksit Bharat Run under Seva Pakhwada

Frankfurt, Sep 20 (IANS) Indian missions across Europe on Sunday organised the Viksit Bharat Run 2026 as part of Seva Pakhwada, observed from September 17 to October 2.

The Consulate General of India in Frankfurt held the run at the headquarters of German football's governing body.

"India in Germany (Consulate General of India, Frankfurt) organised Viksit Bharat Run 2026 on 20 Sep 2026 at the home of football in Germany, i.e. Deutscher Fussball Bund (DFB) e.V. Members of the Indian diaspora enthusiastically participated to celebrate India's journey towards Viksit Bharat. Consul General Ms. Shuchita Kishore welcomed and thanked all participants for joining in large numbers and encouraged them to make committed efforts towards making India a developed nation by 2047,” the consulate stated on X.

“The run commenced with the pledge to make efforts and contribute towards building Viksit Bharat while carrying forward India's traditions, culture & legacy and was followed by a short session on Tips and warm-up practices for an injury-free run by Mr Manav Sadana," the Consulate said in a post on X.

In Zurich, the Embassy of India in Switzerland and Liechtenstein organised the run.

"Fitness, community and the spirit of Viksit Bharat came together in Zurich as the Embassy organised the Viksit Bharat Run under Seva Pakhwada, in association with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. Members of the Indian diaspora, students & friends of India participated with great enthusiasm, making the event a vibrant celebration of active living & community engagement," the Embassy said.

It added: "The Viksit Bharat Run in Zurich began on a stirring note with a rendition of Vande Mataram, bringing together participants in a shared spirit of unity, pride & community. Organised as part of Seva Pakhwada, the event reflected the energy and enthusiasm of the Indian community in Switzerland."

The Consulate General in Scotland held the run in Glasgow, bringing the Indian community together.

"As part of Sewa Pakhwada 2026, 'Viksit Bharat Run – Community Run to Serve the Nation' was successfully held at Rouken Glen Park, Glasgow, bringing together members of the Indian community and friends of India in a spirited celebration of fitness, unity and nation-building," India in Scotland said.

--IANS

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