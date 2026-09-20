GST Intelligence raids tobacco and gutka factory in Bhopal, uncovers tax evasion of over Rs 60 crore

Bhopal, Sep 20 (IANS) The Goods and Services Tax (GST) intelligence department has uncovered alleged tax evasion of more than Rs 60 crore after a raid on a tobacco and gutka manufacturing factory in Bhopal, officials said.

The factory, located in New Chouksey Nagar in the Nawabganj area of the city, was allegedly being operated illegally and had machinery concealed on the premises.

According to available details, the factory was owned and operated by a person identified as Suresh Singh. Tobacco products were reportedly being manufactured under the brand name ‘Guru’.

During the operation, GST Intelligence officials uncovered evidence pointing towards alleged large-scale tax evasion. The department is conducting further investigations to establish the full extent of the financial irregularities and identify any additional individuals involved in the alleged operation.

Suresh Singh, identified as the accused in the case, was arrested and subsequently sent to jail, according to available information.

The raid is part of the GST department's efforts to identify businesses allegedly involved in tax evasion and unauthorised manufacturing activities. Tobacco and gutka manufacturing units are subject to regulatory and taxation requirements, making compliance checks a key part of enforcement operations.

Officials are examining the factory's manufacturing activities, machinery, financial records and other relevant documents as part of the ongoing investigation.

The alleged concealment of machinery at the facility has also emerged as a key aspect of the case. Investigators are expected to examine whether the manufacturing operations were being conducted without proper registration, documentation or payment of applicable taxes.

The GST department has initiated further legal and administrative action in connection with the case. Details regarding the exact nature of the tax violations, the period involved and any additional arrests are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

--IANS

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