Nottingham, Nov 28 (IANS) Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has urged his players to stand together and support each other during a difficult period after the team suffered their third consecutive Premier League defeat, a 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Chelsea suffered another frustrating outing as Igor Jesus gave Forest an early lead before Morgan Gibbs-White scored twice, including a penalty, to put the hosts in control. Emmanuel Emegha struck twice in the second half to give the visitors hope, but they could not find an equaliser.

Reflecting on the defeat, Alonso admitted that confidence in the squad was low and pointed to the team’s inability to protect results as a major reason for their recent struggles.

"Many things didn’t go the way we wanted. I think we are low in confidence; you see that the team is struggling to hold a result. After getting a goal back for the 2-1, we then conceded the 3-1 just when we had a little bit of boost from the goal," Alonso told reporters after the match.

"We can do better for sure. At this level, you need to hold results, and you don’t have to concede that much. That is why we are losing the last games," he added.

The Chelsea manager acknowledged that the players and coaching staff were responsible for turning the team’s fortunes around, stressing the need to find solutions rather than dwell on setbacks.

“So, everything is not going our way. We are responsible for that, and we are responsible for trying to find solutions. We have to stick together. Everyone in the changing room and in the team is needed. We need to help. We need to go through this storm all together. We need to support everyone and stick together. If not, things will get more complicated," he said.

Alonso admitted that the latest setback was disappointing for the club and its supporters, but insisted that the team must keep working toward recovery.

‘It’s a difficult moment for everyone at the club, the team, and the fans. It’s disappointing again to lose, but we need to keep trying to find solutions and keep on trying to be critical [of ourselves]. We can’t stop," he said.

The defeat left Chelsea eighth in the Premier League standings, while Forest climbed from 17th to 14th with a significant home victory.

--IANS

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