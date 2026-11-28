Columbus, Nov 28 (IANS) Defending champions Inter Miami CF saw their title defence come to an end after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Columbus Crew in the second match of their Round One best-of-three series in the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup playoffs on Saturday (IST).

The seventh-seeded Columbus secured their place in the Eastern Conference semifinals by winning the series 2-0. The Crew had already built a commanding lead with a 3-0 win in the opening match on November 21 at Nu Stadium.

Inter Miami, who entered the playoffs as the second seed, needed a victory on Saturday to keep their hopes alive and force a deciding third game at home. However, they failed to find the back of the net once again as Columbus completed a comfortable series victory.

Santiago Rodriguez proved to be the difference-maker, scoring a dramatic late goal in the 90+2 minutes to seal the contest. He struck a close-range volley after a scramble inside the penalty area, leaving Miami with little time to respond before the final whistle.

The victory stretched Columbus’ winning streak to eight matches, and they have now won 10 of their last 12 outings. Laurent Courtois’ team have made a remarkable turnaround after sitting at the bottom of the standings at the start of September.

For Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, the elimination brought another disappointing end to a season that had promised much. The club also suffered exits in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup and the opening stage of the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami were making their fifth appearance in the MLS Cup playoffs, after previously featuring in 2020, 2022, and 2024 before winning their maiden championship in 2025.

The Florida-based side had a memorable postseason campaign last year, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the MLS Cup final to lift the trophy.

However, they could not replicate that success this time as Columbus moved closer to pursuing a second MLS Cup crown, having last won the championship in 2023.

--IANS

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