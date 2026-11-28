New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has consolidated its instructions on cash withdrawals through automated teller machines (ATMs) and point-of-sale (PoS) terminals into a single Master Direction, retracting 17 circulars issued between 2008 and 2022.

It stipulates that banks must put in place a mechanism for alerting customers about the number of free ATM transactions used during a month and the charges applicable on subsequent withdrawals. Banks must also clearly identify ATMs as being in metro or non-metro locations to help customers determine their applicable free transaction limits.

Banks must also display information on maximum cash withdrawal limits, free transactions and applicable charges in English, Hindi and the local language at ATMs.

The new framework, effective immediately, applies to scheduled commercial banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks, authorised payment system providers and system participants.

The existing free transaction limits remain unchanged. Savings account holders are entitled to five free transactions per month, including both financial and non-financial transactions, at their own bank's ATMs. At other banks' ATMs, customers are eligible for three free transactions in metro centres and five in non-metro centres. The total transactions remain capped at five if customers use ATMs across both categories.

Banks may offer additional free transactions at their discretion. Charges cannot exceed Rs 23 per transaction plus applicable taxes beyond the prescribed usage limits. Lenders must also maintain a board-approved policy for levying such charges.

The RBI specified that ATM transactions failing because of technical issues, including hardware, software, communication failures or cash shortages, will not be counted as valid transactions and cannot attract customer charges. Declines attributable wholly to the bank or service provider, including invalid PINs and validation-related issues, are also excluded.

The consolidated directions provide for cash withdrawals at PoS terminals through debit cards, full-KYC prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) and UPI.

The maximum withdrawal is Rs 2,000 per transaction, subject to an overall monthly limit of Rs 10,000 across all locations. Customer charges, if levied, cannot exceed 1 per cent of the transaction amount.

The consolidated directions provide for cash withdrawals at PoS terminals through debit cards, full-KYC prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) and UPI.

The framework specified that the facility should be available at merchant establishments regardless "of whether the card holder makes a purchase or not”. If customers withdraw cash along with a purchase, the receipt must “separately indicate the amount of cash withdrawn”.

—IANS

aar/na