Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan once again has proved his love and affection for his little young fans.

Salman was recently spotted in the Kalina area amid tight security when a young boy managed to make his way through the security cordon and approached the actor. Instead of rushing past, Salman stopped to interact with him, making the young boy happy.

In a video on social media, the little boy can be seen standing in front of Salman and trying hard to look up at the towering actor while speaking to him. Salman, who initially looks down at the child, appears to patiently listen to what the youngster has to say.

The actor then bends down to the boy's level, holds the child's shoulders and affectionately touches his cheeks before planting a kiss on his forehead. Salman then poses for the paparazzi with his young admirer, who appears visibly delighted by the interaction. The boy is seen hugging the actor once again before running back towards his parents.

This is not the first time Salman has been seen making an exception for his young admirers despite tight security. In April 2025, the actor was seen at the Delhi airport when a young boy called out to him and tried to approach him. Despite being surrounded by armed security personnel, Salman stopped and allowed the child to come closer before posing for photographs with him.

He had also shared a similar heartwarming moment at the Mumbai airport in 2023, when a young fan ran towards him. Salman stopped in his tracks, hugged the boy and shook his hand before continuing towards the departure gate.

More recently, in September 2026, Salman was seen at an event in Mumbai when another young fan approached him. When the child was pushed amid the crowd, Salman objected and stopped to speak to him before shaking his hand.

–IANS

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