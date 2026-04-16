'We feel good about prospects of deal': US signals progress in Iran talks

Washington, April 16 (IANS) The White House has stated negotiations with Iran remain “productive and ongoing,” even as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz continue to shape the pace and outcome of the talks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday (local time) that the United States remained actively engaged in negotiations with Iran, pushing back against reports that Washington had formally sought an extension of the current ceasefire.

“At this moment, we remain very much engaged in these negotiations -- in these talks,” Leavitt said, adding that discussions were “productive and ongoing.”

She said conversations with Iran were continuing at multiple levels, with possible in-person meetings under consideration but not yet finalised.

“I’ve also seen some reporting about the potentiality for in-person discussions again. Those discussions are being had, but nothing is official until you hear it from us here at the White House,” she said.

Speaking about the mediation efforts, Leavitt said, “The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process,” she said, adding, “They are the only mediator in this negotiation.”

She said while several countries had expressed interest in facilitating talks, the administration was focused on maintaining a streamlined negotiation track through Islamabad.

Leavitt indicated that the next round of discussions, if confirmed, would likely take place at the same location as earlier meetings.

The White House expressed cautious optimism about the trajectory of the talks. “We feel good about the prospects of a deal,” she said, referring to ongoing diplomatic efforts.

At the same time, Leavitt stressed that the administration was not setting timelines for an agreement. “I will never set timelines on behalf of the president of the United States,” she said.

She added that President Donald Trump had made his negotiating position clear. “He’s made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side,” she said.

The White House also clarified its position on maritime operations in the region, noting that while a blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping was in place, US forces continued to support freedom of navigation for other vessels.

“Our US forces in the region are supporting the freedom of navigation for vessels that are transiting the Strait to and from non-Iranian ports,” Leavitt said.

She emphasised that enforcement measures applied to “vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports.”

--IANS

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