Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma get into a verbal fight with Sri Lanka A players in Super Over drama

Dambulla, June 15 (IANS) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India A' captain Tilak Varma found themselves at the centre of ugly scenes as tempers flared during and after their dramatic Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka 'A' in the tri-series clash at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday.

What started as an exciting match ended in controversy, with debates over whether to play a Super Over. There were disagreements about a key no-ball decision and an apparent altercation involving 15-year-old Sooryavanshi after Sri Lanka 'A' won the match.

The match ended in a tie when Sri Lanka A matched India A's score of 265 on the last ball. However, uncertainty arose about whether fading light would permit a Super Over. Tilak quickly approached the on-field umpires and engaged in lengthy discussions, using animated gestures while arguing that the tie-breaker should go ahead.

Several India 'A' players joined in, and members of the Indian support staff also got involved before officials eventually agreed to proceed with the Super Over.

The drama intensified after Sri Lanka A finished their over. Arshad Khan bowled a waist-high full toss on the last ball without any runs coming in. Players had started to leave the field, and Sooryavanshi was padded up and ready to bat when the umpires declared it a no-ball. This decision led to another heated conversation, with Tilak again seeking clarification from the officials. The India A captain remained in a lengthy discussion, and the delay only raised tensions further.

The situation escalated after the match. Sooryavanshi, who scored five runs from the two balls he faced in the Super Over, looked noticeably frustrated as he walked past the celebrating Sri Lankan players. TV footage seemed to show him making contact with one of the players before being pushed away by others. The young player, who is close to making his senior India debut on the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland, was also seen exchanging words with Sri Lankan players before finally leaving the field.

The controversy overshadowed a thrilling match in which India A made a remarkable recovery earlier in the day. At 143 for seven, India A seemed headed for a low total until Suyansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam put together a vital 104-run partnership for the eighth wicket. However, India 'A' later lost 10 runs due to a costly mistake by Vipraj during that partnership, a penalty that ultimately impacted the result.

Sri Lanka A, having let a winning position slip against India A in the series opener, were determined not to make the same mistake. Sadeera Samarawickrama led the chase with an impressive 93, and Arshad Khan's great final over ensured Sri Lanka A finished level at 265, forcing the game into a Super Over.

This victory pushed Sri Lanka A to the top of the points table and brought them closer to a spot in the final.

--IANS

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