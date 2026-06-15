India name 84-member squad for ISSF Junior World Championship in Germany

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Monday announced the Indian contingent for the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 to be held in Suhl, Germany. The tournament will feature India’s leading junior shooters competing across Rifle, Pistol, and Shotgun events.

The championship will kick off with official arrivals on June 16. Pre-event training sessions and technical meetings will take place on June 17. Qualification rounds and finals are scheduled from June 18 to June 25, while athletes and officials will leave on June 26.

The Indian team shows strong involvement across all events, highlighting the talent in the country’s junior shooting program.

In the rifle events, India will send six shooters each in the 10m Air Rifle Junior Men, 10m Air Rifle Junior Women, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Junior Men, and 50m Rifle 3 Positions Junior Women categories. The country will have three shooters in the 50m Rifle Prone Junior Men event and four in the 50m Rifle Prone Junior Women competition.

The pistol team is just as large, with six shooters entered in both the 10m Air Pistol Junior Men and 10m Air Pistol Junior Women categories. India will also send four athletes for the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Junior Men event and eight shooters for the 25m Sports Pistol Junior Women competition.

Additionally, three shooters will compete in the 25m Pistol Junior Men event. Six shooters each are entered in the 25m Standard Pistol Junior Men and 25m Standard Pistol Junior Women categories. India will also have six participants in the 50m Pistol Junior Men event, four in the 50m Pistol Junior Women competition, and three athletes in the Rifle AS category.

In shotgun events, India will send six shooters each in the Trap Junior Men, Trap Junior Women, and Skeet Junior Men events. Four athletes will compete in the Skeet Junior Women category.

India will also participate in mixed events, entering two teams each in the Air Rifle Mixed Team Junior, Air Pistol Mixed Team Junior, and Trap Mixed Team Junior competitions.

--IANS

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