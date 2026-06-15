Mangaluru Airport boosts landing safety with CAT-I lighting system, 2nd in Asia

Mangaluru, June 15 (IANS) Mangaluru International Airport has successfully commissioned the Precision Approach Lighting (PAL) Category I system for Runway 24 following approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), it was announced on Monday.

Notably, the facility is only the second of its kind in Asia, placing Mangaluru International Airport among a select group of airports worldwide, with such advanced infrastructure.

This marks a significant milestone in enhancing operational safety and landing precision at the airport. The PAL Category I system is designed to provide pilots with enhanced visual guidance during the critical final stages of landing, particularly under conditions of reduced visibility at a tabletop facility.

Mangaluru International Airport is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship of the globally diversified Adani Group.

With this commissioning, the airport further strengthens its commitment to safe, reliable and efficient aircraft operations while meeting regulatory compliance, according to the company statement.

“The commissioning of PAL system reflects the airport’s continuous focus on adopting advanced technologies to enhance aviation safety and passenger confidence,” the airport spokesperson said.

This project stands out as one of the most unique and first of its kind airfield lighting installations in India.

The approach lighting system features Airfield Lighting Intelligent Management Systems (ALIMS) mounted on specially engineered towers, extending 900m outwards from the runway threshold.

Most of these towers rise higher than the iconic Qutub Minar, highlighting the scale and engineering complexity involved.

A key highlight of the project execution is the zero-accident record maintained throughout the construction phase, underscoring the airport’s adherence to the highest standards of safety, planning and execution, said the company.

The PAL system complements ongoing airside enhancements undertaken by the airport, including upgrades in runway lighting and safety infrastructure, reinforcing its long-term vision of becoming one of the safest tabletop airports in India.

—IANS

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