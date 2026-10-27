October 27, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

We don't want war but peace in Israel, say voters

We don't want war but peace in Israel, say voters

Jerusalem, Oct 27 (IANS) As voting is underway to elect the 26th Knesset, Israelis expressed hopes that peace prevails in the region and for the country's bright future.

Around 7.3 million eligible voters are registered across the country, with approximately 12,000 polling stations set up for the election.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, a local said, "We absolutely do not like war and want peace in Israel as well as across the world. I have also visited Belgium, but I did not find it particularly appealing, and Israel is a very good country of its own. There is democracy in Israel, not dictatorship..."

Meanwhile, another young woman, who was returning after casting her vote, expressed confidence in Israel's strength and said she hoped the newly elected representatives would work towards a better future.

"Israel is a very good country, and we are very strong. We do not need anyone's help. I voted for the team I like..... And other really great people and women and men in the team that I really want; they should come and be in Knesset and make the future better..." she told IANS.

Another local urged citizens to exercise their democratic right, saying, "Everybody should go out and vote. Everybody who's over 18 years old should come and say what they need to say and put the specific paper that they want in votes, and should go out and vote. More people should vote; everybody should vote."

Underscoring the significance of the election, another resident described it as a defining moment in the country's history.

"I say this election is the most important in the history of the State of Israel," the resident told IANS.

Meanwhile, Israel's Central Election Commission Director General Dean Livne outlined the scale of the electoral arrangements, saying, ''We'll have 7.3 million eligible voters in 12,018 voting booths -- regular voting booths, and another 300 in special areas like hospitals, prisons, army, etc."

"We will print, we printed already 450 million ballot papers, and we'll do it in 12,335 different places around the country. Our budget is around 700 million New Israeli Shekels, a little less than 150 million dollars, and we'll do it splendidly..." he said, speaking to IANS.

The elections mark the first electoral contest since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, amid significant shifts in the political landscape and the issues shaping voter priorities since the 2022 elections.

--IANS

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