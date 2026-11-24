Lucknow/New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Calling for extensive discussions with the Congress to build a strong electoral alliance in Uttar Pradesh and other states, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has released its first list of five candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party has fielded sitting MLA Nahid Hasan from the Kairana constituency. Other candidates announced include Umar Ali Khan from Behat (Saharanpur), Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Mehboob Ali from Amroha, and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

Stressing that the focus must remain on securing victories rather than merely dividing seats. The party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a detailed post on his X handle, described the present moment as a “historic opportunity” for the two secular forces to join hands, overcome the “communal BJP and its narrow-minded allies,” and prevent the nation from “falling into the wrong hands.”

He urged both sides to carefully weigh public expectations and ground realities so that the alliance emerges victorious in a majority of constituencies.

The SP chief said that 26 seats have already been discussed based on priorities identified by the Congress side.

He has now asked the Congress to identify and share additional potential seats so that both parties can jointly evaluate winnable constituencies and suitable candidates.

The Samajwadi Party chief indicated he is prepared to suggest seats that the Congress may not have earlier considered, based on its own assessments and calculations. A key proposal is that candidates should be projected as representatives of the INDIA alliance, or ideally as “PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) candidates,” rather than being labelled specifically as Congress or Samajwadi Party nominees.

Akhilesh Yadav recalled the full cooperation extended by the Congress organisation during the Lok Sabha elections, which he said contributed to a crushing defeat of the BJP, and expressed confidence that similar coordination can again deliver results in Uttar Pradesh and subsequently at the national level.

Ground-level surveys, according to the communication, show that the message of PDA has reached every city, neighbourhood, street and village. The oppressed, distressed and marginalised sections across communities are said to have rallied against the BJP with the conviction that “PDA will defeat the NDA.”

The SP chief preferred the term “seat adjustment” over “division” and rejected any framing of the exercise as “us versus you.”

For seats with complex equations, he suggested jointly deliberating on at least two potential candidates, selecting the stronger contender through consensus, and working collectively to ensure victory so that votes transfer effectively.

He cautioned against imposing candidates and emphasised mutual agreement. The primary shared objective, Akhilesh Yadav underlined, is formation of the government.

Given changing political equations, limited adjustments may be required even for individuals who had earlier been promised tickets. Prospective candidates have been urged not to feel disheartened if they do not get a preferred seat, with the assurance that once the government is formed, everyone will be accorded respect.

The combined organisational strength of the two parties, Akshilesh Yadav argued, would amount to a presence across 806 seats. Farmers, labourers, youth, the middle class, women, business communities and the progressive and oppressed sections are looking to the alliance with hope.

By focusing on a “winning equation” rather than mere seat allocation, and by maintaining harmony and coordination, the parties can write a new chapter in the nation’s political history and form governments in Lucknow and Delhi, he said.

--IANS

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