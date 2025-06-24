We don’t just build businesses, we build India’s capabilities: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, June 24 (IANS) Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Tuesday said that even in a year of turbulence, the company saw record-breaking revenue, unprecedented growth and historic profitability, adding that the fact is "we don’t just build businesses; we build India’s capabilities".

Addressing the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), he said, “We are proof of a Group that dares to dream beyond constraints and powered by a nation that breathes possibility into every tomorrow ahead of us”.

“In FY25, our numbers were strong. Across all our sectors, we did more than just scale. We created impact, inspired change, and most importantly, deepened our national commitment,” Gautam Adani told the shareholders.

“Adani Power crossed 100 billion units of generation. A scale never before matched by any private sector company. It is now well on track to reach 31 GW capacity by 2030. Adani Green is building the world’s largest renewable energy park -- right here in India, and visible even from space. From Khavda to the world, our target of 50 GW by 2030 is proof that scale and sustainability can coexist,” informed the billionaire industrialist.

In fact, “when we combine our thermal, renewable and pumped hydro generation capacities, we expect to have a 100 GW capacity by 2030.”

Moreover, Adani Energy Solutions handled smart metering, high-voltage links and is keeping India’s grid future-ready. It secured close to Rs 44,000 crore in transmission orders and is executing Rs 13,600 crore worth of smart metering projects.

“Adani New Industries is building electrolysers and solar modules at a global scale, aligned with India’s green goals. It is on track to expand its solar module manufacturing lines and will have a 10 GW integrated solar module manufacturing facility in place by the next financial year,” said Gautam Adani.

Adani Ports handled a record 450 MMT of cargo and became the beating heart of India’s trade.

“With marine, trucking, warehousing, and even freight forwarding, we are creating a transport utility for the future. And in line with the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti Mission, our logistic assets are powering MSME exports and reducing friction to increase India’s global competitiveness,” he emphasised.

Gautam Adani highlighted that ‘Natural Resources’ produced a record 47 million tonnes of coal and iron ore and is on track to achieve over 30 per cent growth by FY26.

“We also pioneered India’s first hydrogen-powered mining truck,” he mentioned.

Two and a half years ago, when the Group acquired Holcim’s India cement business, it had made a bold commitment -- to double its capacity to 140 MTPA by FY27-28.

“Today, I am proud to share that we have already achieved 72 per cent of that target and crossed the 100 MTPA milestone,” Gautam Adani said, adding that the fact is -- "we don’t just build businesses. We build India’s capabilities".

Adani Airports also had a massive year of growth.

“We handled a record 94 million passengers in FY25. We also completed the first test flight at the greenfield Navi Mumbai Airport. This airport will open later this year with an initial passenger capacity of 20 million, of what will then become a 90 million passenger airport, giving us a 35 per cent share of India’s airport passenger traffic,” he told the company shareholders.

In the field of data centres, “we have projects exceeding hundreds of MW in various stages of construction with the global hyperscalers -- and have also launched gigawatt-scale renewable-powered data centre campuses across multiple states”.

Adani Total Gas now serves one million PNG customers and runs 3,400 EV charging stations across 22 states.

"This is real climate action, not just climate talk,“ he said.

