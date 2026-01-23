Bhojshala row: Sadhvi Pragya calls SC order ‘temporary’, says Saraswati temple still awaits justice

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) BJP leader and former MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday reacted to the Supreme Court’s directions allowing the simultaneous holding of Basant Panchami puja and Friday namaz at the ASI-protected Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, describing the order as “temporary” and asserting that the Saraswati temple at the site has yet to receive justice.

Speaking to IANS, Sadhvi Pragya said she respects the apex court as a constitutional institution but maintained that the dispute at Bhojshala is far from settled.

“I have great respect for the Supreme Court because it is a constitutional institution. However, this decision is temporary. There is a systematic way regarding this decision, so that they can offer their namaz and we can perform worship according to our own religion,” she said.

Referring to the historical and religious significance of the site, she added, “The Saraswati garden, where an axe-like blow was struck during the period of slavery, has still not received justice as a temple even today.” Her remarks underline the continuing contestation over the monument, which both Hindu and Muslim groups claim for worship.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued directions permitting the conduct of both Basant Panchami puja and Friday prayers at the disputed complex on Friday, following assurances from the Madhya Pradesh government regarding law and order. The state government informed the court that it would ensure separate entry and exit arrangements for Hindus and Muslims to prevent any untoward incidents.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, also directed the Madhya Pradesh High Court to provide copies of a scientific survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to all concerned parties. The survey pertains to the disputed nature and historical structure of the Bhojshala complex.

The apex court’s order came while hearing a plea filed by the Hindu Front for Justice, which had sought permission to perform day-long rituals at the Bhojshala on the occasion of Basant Panchami, a festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and traditionally associated with the site.

Bhojshala, also known as Kamal Maula Mosque, has long been a flashpoint of communal tension in the Malwa region. While Hindu groups claim it to be an ancient Saraswati temple, Muslim groups assert it is a mosque where namaz has historically been offered.

