Prakash Raj on meeting astronaut Sunitha Williams: What a moment to cherish!

Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) Well known south Indian star Prakash Raj has now expressed delight at having got an opportunity to interact with world renowned astronaut Sunitha Williams, saying, "What a moment to cherish".

Taking to his X timeline to share images of himself with Sunitha Williams at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode, a literally jubilant Prakash Raj wrote, "What a moment to cherish …. to meet .. to have conversed with such a courageous woman of our times .. #SunithaWilliams at #KLF … sharing with you all my over the moon memories."

For the unaware, Sunita Williams is considered to be one of the most accomplished astronauts in the history of human spaceflight. She recently retired from the American space agency NASA after an extraordinary 27-year career. Her retirement follows a historic and unexpected nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking the conclusion of a journey defined by endurance, leadership, and scientific excellence.

According to a statement by NASA, Sunita Williams retired from the agency, effective December 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, actor Prakash Raj, who is known to be a versatile actor, is currently working in several films across different languages. One of his most eagerly awaited films include director S S Rajamouli's eagerly awaited magnum opus 'Varanasi', featuring actor Mahesh Babu in the lead. Prakash Raj, who plays a pivotal role in the film, had recently announced that he had wrapped a schedule of the film and that he couldn't wait for the next schedule to resume.

Taking to his X timeline to express his joy at the kind of work he was able to deliver in this schedule of the film, the versatile actor had said, "Wrapped up a wonderful schedule of #Varanasi .. a joy to the hungry actor within me .. thank you @ssrajamouli @urstrulyMahesh @PrithviOfficial @priyankachopra. It was exhilarating to work with you all .. can’t wait to resume the next schedule."

